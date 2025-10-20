Guidehouse Supports Small Business Lending with Second Multiparty Unguaranteed Securitization

Innovative structure expands liquidity and establishes scalable model for lenders nationwide

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has supported Falcon Bridge Capital in the successful issuance of its second multiparty securitization of the unguaranteed portions of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7a loans. This milestone reflects growing market momentum and reinforces the value of collaborative financing structures that broaden access to capital for small businesses.

Building on its role in the first-of-its-kind transaction in 2024, Guidehouse again played an important part as the Master Servicer, Custodian and Back-up Servicer for the transaction. The firm's deep expertise in supporting the secondary market for the SBA's 7(a) program enables it to efficiently coordinate performance reporting for multiple Servicers and shape a repeatable platform for lenders to recycle capital and extend credit.

"This transaction demonstrates the continued viability and growing market interest in securitizing the unguaranteed portion of small business loans," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Financial Services Leader at Guidehouse. "We're proud to help drive innovation in the capital markets, facilitating access to increased liquidity for small business lenders, including community and regional banks."

The deal closed on September 25, 2025, and highlights the increasing adoption of multiparty structures as a means to expand liquidity options for lenders. Guidehouse's involvement underscores its commitment to supporting market solutions that deliver long-term impact.

"SOUP 2025-FBC1 underscores our continued commitment to providing all SBA lenders with efficient access to capital and improved liquidity, as well as establishing a consistent platform for investors seeking differentiated investments that not only deliver strong returns, but also support small business growth across the country," said Sunil Chowdry, President & CEO of Falcon Bridge Capital. "We expect this transaction to encourage other SBA lenders to leverage our Multi-Lender Securitization platform and ultimately enhance financial resilience across the sector."

Guidehouse will share insights from this transaction and broader market trends at the ABS East conference in Miami, which brings together leading investors, issuers, and advisors in asset-backed securities.

"This transaction builds on the momentum of last year's deal and reflects the of the asset class, which market participants continue to support," said Paul Burke, Partner in Financial Services at Guidehouse. "Our deep expertise in structured finance and ability to coordinate among multiple participants continues to set the standard for how lenders and investors can work together to expand access to capital and scale impact."

