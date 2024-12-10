Guidehouse to Support Homeland Security Investigations with Data-Driven Decision-Making

HSI has contracted with the firm for planning, evaluation, and analytics support services, empowering the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to drive continued mission success

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been selected by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Office of Administrative Operations (OAO) to deliver Planning, Evaluation, and Analytics Support Services (PEASS).

HSI, the largest investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, protects the U.S. by investigating, disrupting, and dismantling transnational criminal threats. The OAO's Strategic Planning, Analysis, and Requirements (SPARq) Unit facilitates strategic planning and analysis to enhance data-driven decision making and reporting.

Guidehouse will provide data management, strategic planning support and implementation, performance measurement reporting, budget formulation, and data product maintenance and development, as well as conduct studies designed to provide innovative solutions.

"HSI is a sophisticated global law enforcement organization, and it requires cutting edge tools and techniques to counter transnational criminal organizations," said Shannon White, partner and Homeland Security and Law Enforcement practice leader at Guidehouse. "As a long-time HSI partner, Guidehouse is well-positioned and proud to support and be part of its critical mission."

For more than 16 years, Guidehouse has supported HSI with subject-matter expertise in the areas of strategy, data analysis and visualization, and project management. Guidehouse's proven ability to optimize executive decision-making coupled with its experience in streamlining data tools and developing fact-based budget and resource justifications in a law enforcement environment drives success in HSI's mission to fight global crime.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 18,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse