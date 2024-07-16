Guidehouse to Support State and Local Health Agency Data System Modernization Through CDC-funded Initiative

Public Health Infrastructure Partners program will accelerate data exchange between healthcare and public health organizations to drive timely, data-informed public health actions

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been selected by the Public Health Infrastructure Partners to provide direct technical implementation services to public health agencies in their data modernization efforts.

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), National Network of Public Health Institutes, and Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) recently announced the launch of a new Implementation Center Program to support public health agencies as they modernize their data systems. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided $255 million in funding through the Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG) for the new program, which will provide tailored support and technical implementation services. Together, the Public Health Infrastructure Partners are collaborating with health agencies to modernize data systems, recruit and retain a skilled public health workforce, and address longstanding public health infrastructure needs.

Guidehouse was selected to serve as an Implementation Center through the program, which builds upon previous investments made through PHIG, a major federal investment supporting U.S. infrastructure needs, and will expand the number of public health agencies eligible to receive support. The goal of the program is to reduce the burden on public health agencies, health systems and providers, labs, and other data providers to seamlessly exchange information for rapid detection of and response to health threats.

"Guidehouse is honored to work with the Public Health Infrastructure Partners to establish an implementation center supporting state, territorial, and local health agencies to accelerate their data modernization goals," said Sarah Garnett, Guidehouse Partner and Public Health leader. "This ambitious program aligns with our expertise across the healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to put the right people, processes, governance, and technology in place to enable the public health community to access more timely, accurate, and actionable data."

Implementation Centers aim to benefit public health agencies across the country, whether directly through participation in the program or indirectly through resources such as guidance documents, webinars, and other offerings that synthesize findings and emerging lessons learned from the program.

"The Implementations Centers will bolster vital public health data modernization efforts," says Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, ASTHO CEO. "This effort builds on the important investment that CDC is making into public health infrastructure, with the understanding that data modernization is not a one-time endeavor but rather an ongoing effort essential to the operation of modern, effective health departments."

"State, territorial, and local health departments face ongoing challenges in ensuring that their communities are afforded high-quality public health programs and services," said Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN, PHAB president and CEO. "The Implementation Center Program will address these challenges and assist in improving the quality and effectiveness of health departments for millions of Americans. This is a monumental investment in our public health system that will facilitate more effective collaboration throughout our nation."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com .

Media Contacts:

Cecile Fradkin

Guidehouse

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse