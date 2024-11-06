Guidehouse to Support Workday Deployment for Grand Traverse County Government

Collaboration positions the county's administrative processes for efficient, transparent, and responsive service delivery to its residents

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has collaborated with Grand Traverse County, Mich. on the deployment of the Workday platform to help streamline operations, improve financial management, and enhance workforce management across the county's government functions.

Guidehouse collaborated with the county to support the end-to-end management of their Workday Adaptive Planning deployment, from system configuration and data migration to user training and change management. This comprehensive approach helped ensure that the transition was smooth and that county employees are equipped to leverage the new platform's capabilities.

"We are honored to have collaborated with Grand Traverse County in this important transformation," said Chad Rorden of Guidehouse. "Implementing Workday Adaptive Planning has provided the county with the tools needed to optimize its financial and human resource planning operations to meet the needs of its citizens more effectively. Our team delivered a seamless implementation that aligns with the county's goals of operational excellence and long-term sustainability."

The scope of the project included implementation services for Workday Adaptive Planning to support the county's financial planning, revenue planning, expense planning, reporting, and data mapping. This project is one of several Guidehouse collaborations with public agencies to implement Workday, including Oakland County, Mich.; Spokane, Wash.; Arvada, Colo.; and Kern County, Calif.

"With Guidehouse's extensive experience in deploying Workday, the county is poised to achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency, data accuracy, and strategic decision-making," said Nate Alger, county administrator at Grand Traverse County. "This is an exciting initiative in our path toward efficient, transparent, and responsive service delivery to our residents."

As a trusted Workday Services Partner , Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines advisory and digital capabilities with the Workday deployment methodology to help facilitate a seamless system transformation.

