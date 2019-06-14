Guidehouse Welcomes Dana Linnet to Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, the 3rd largest provider of management consulting services for the public sector, announced today that Dana Linnet has joined as lead Client Relationship Executive (CRE) for the International Development and Diplomacy sector on the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

Ms. Linnet joins Guidehouse after four years at Lockheed Martin Government Affairs where she worked closely with the DOD, State Department, Commerce, and other USG agencies advancing some of the largest US arms export deals to Asia and the Middle East.

Prior to that, she was a Career Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, promoting U.S. foreign and security policy in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Dana is an impressive business leader. She has a keen ability to empower decision-makers at every level and I am excited to welcome her to our Executive Leadership Team," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Her knowledge and contributions will be a valuable addition to our platform."

Ms. Linnet has been part of the international security policy community of experts for over 20 years, with trusted relationships throughout the federal government and across the globe. She is based in Washington, DC.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

SOURCE Guidehouse

Related Links

http://www.guidehouse.com

