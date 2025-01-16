Guidehouse Welcomes Stuart Brown to Lead Digital Business

Renowned growth strategist and technologist to drive innovation and digital transformation

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Brown as the new leader of its Digital business. Brown, a celebrated technologist and thought leader, brings over 25 years of transformative leadership experience across diverse industries to Guidehouse.

A versatile strategist and visionary, Brown has a proven history of delivering complex and large-scale business transformation initiatives. His career highlights include the implementation of advanced customer service technology platforms, navigating organizational transitions in deregulated industries, driving major divestitures, and orchestrating pioneering cloud transformations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stuart to Guidehouse to lead our global Digital business," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "His exceptional technical expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental as we continue to deliver innovative digital solutions that empower our clients to thrive amid change while achieving business outcomes."

As the head of Guidehouse Digital, Brown will oversee the firm's expanding portfolio of digital services to deliver transformational change for the firm's global client base. He will focus on integrating Guidehouse's industry-leading expertise with emerging technologies, enabling clients to harness data-driven strategies, advanced technology platforms, building ecosystem partner relationships, and scalable cloud solutions. Brown's leadership will enhance the firm's ability to deliver innovative, tech-enabled solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and support long-term business success.

"Stuart's appointment reflects our commitment to staying ahead of technology trends and driving meaningful impact for those we serve," added John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "He is an exemplary leader who puts people first, and his executive level of technical expertise makes him the perfect fit to lead our Digital business into the future."

Brown has been at the forefront of developing and deploying transformative AI solutions across industry and technology sectors. A recognized thought leader in AI, he has provided strategic insights to boards and captivated audiences at leading conferences. Brown's unparalleled expertise positions him to accelerate Guidehouse's evolution as the firm empowers its clients to harness the potential of AI and redefine their future in an increasingly AI-driven world.

"It is an honor to join Guidehouse and lead such a dynamic Digital business," said Brown. "In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, digital transformation remains critical to organizational success. Guidehouse stands apart with its unique blend of deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology capabilities, and unwavering commitment to client success. I look forward to partnering with the talented team to craft innovative solutions that deliver meaningful impact for our clients."

Brown's expertise extends beyond technology implementation to strategic advisory, particularly within the utilities and resources industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, and mining. He has served as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 executives, offering insights into how technology trends can drive corporate strategy. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Brown served as Global Technology Lead at one of the world's largest professional services firms, where he was recognized for his ability to inspire and lead at scale.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 18,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse