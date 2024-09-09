Guidehouse Welcomes Three Strategic Financial Services Leaders

Diarmuid O'Casey, Li Zheng, and Skander Kechaou expand the firm's managed services, risk and compliance, and technology modernization capabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has added three partners to its Financial Services segment. The addition of Diarmuid O'Casey, Li Zheng, and Skander Kechaou underscore the firm's commitment to delivering unparalleled expertise and value to clients in the rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

With a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge, the new leaders enhance Guidehouse's ability to provide innovative solutions and strategic insights at scale to financial institutions. The team will play a crucial role in expanding the firm's financial managed services portfolio, enhancing its financial crimes and risk control services, and nurturing partnerships with regional and national banks.

"We proudly welcome Diarmuid, Li, and Skander to Guidehouse. With decades of accomplishments, they bring a highly specialized skillset to the team, strengthening our capabilities to deliver technology-enabled, results-driven solutions to our clients," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Guidehouse's Financial Services segment leader. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the firm and support clients in this dynamic environment."

Diarmuid O'Casey, Partner: Leading the expansion of Guidehouse's public-sector financial managed services business, O'Casey has over 25 years of experience across leadership roles at large enterprises and is seasoned in driving end-to-end managed services programs and fostering relationships with government agencies. He has proven expertise in delivering successful enterprise solutions and creating a return on investment across a broad range of initiatives, such as AI, business development, cloud strategy, cybersecurity, technology modernization and operations, knowledge process outsourcing, and more.

Li Zheng, Partner: Zheng is a leader in Guidehouse's commercial financial managed services practice, focused on building out the firm's growing portfolio in this space. A seasoned managed services and consulting executive with a track record of spearheading successful digitally powered anti-money laundering, banking, legal, and fraud operations, know your customer (KYC), and risk and internal controls initiatives, Zheng is a passionate business and technology transformation leader who drives measurable and impactful client outcomes.

Skander Kechaou, Partner: A financial services executive focused on delivering real business value, Kechaou will lead the expansion of the firm's partnerships with regional and national banks. Kechaou is an implementation expert with nearly 25 years of experience in creating and executing transformation solutions that drive significant revenue growth and operational effectiveness. He specializes in global clients with large, strategic and innovative initiatives that use technology, automation, and business acumen to solve complex business challenges.

Guidehouse's Financial Services segment serves commercial and public financial services entities of all sizes. Backed by proven success in protecting enterprises and enabling efficiency, agility, and growth, the firm helps clients mitigate risks, navigate regulatory pressures, adapt to shifting markets, and remain resilient in the face of earnings expectations and scarce resources.

