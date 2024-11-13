Guidehouse Wins $1.8B DoD Ceiling Contract for Personnel and Readiness Support

Firm to support landmark initiative, underscoring its pivotal role as a trusted partner to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has won a prime position to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD P&R) for the Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management (PRISM) contract, a landmark achievement set to advance the DoD's Total Force, which includes active and reserve military, government civilians, and contracted services.

OUSD P&R is committed to a diverse, resilient, and ready DoD Community supported through exceptional policy, programs, and services. Adapting to changing needs and fiscal constraints while providing the best services to our military, Veterans, and their families is challenging. The PRISM contract will accelerate OUSD P&R's strategic priorities in cultural transformation; promoting the health, well-being, and safety of the force and families; cultivating talent management; and advancing strategic readiness.

Guidehouse will leverage its deep expertise in defense strategy, human capital management, and technology integration to deliver solutions that enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and resilience of the DoD's personnel and readiness infrastructure. The firm was selected to support innovative and cost-effective services that incorporate industry best practices to meet the demands associated with a dynamic global threat and security environment.

"We are honored to have been selected by GSA for this critical mission," said John Saad, partner and Defense & Security segment leader at Guidehouse. "This significant contract award reinforces Guidehouse's position as a trusted partner to the DoD, particularly in its efforts to maintain and elevate the readiness of military personnel amid evolving global security challenges."

Through the Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC), Guidehouse will supply enterprise solutions to enhance P&R capabilities that will enable soldiers and strategic partners to increase readiness and meet mission requirements through more efficient collaboration and integration.

OUSD P&R encompasses a community of 4.5 million current and former military personnel with a myriad of programs, including training and education, healthcare, and family support while promoting resilience through diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities. Guidehouse will provide premier support to the various office functions within OUSD P&R, its directorates, and strategic partners.

Guidehouse has a long-standing history of supporting the U.S. defense community, and over 20 years of successfully delivering critical support to key DoD leaders. Guidehouse draws on experience and a one-of-a-kind approach designed to deliver the necessary level of expertise and practices to OUSD P&R, demonstrated through service for OUSD P&R's Office of Military Community and Family Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense's Voluntary Education Office, and ancillary DoD agencies.

"Our partnership with OUSD P&R is built on a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the unwavering support of our military forces," added Saad. "We look forward to working alongside the DoD to enhance the capabilities and readiness of our nation's defenders."

