Guidehouse Wins Prime Role on HRSA Contract to Modernize U.S. Organ Transplant System

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been awarded a prime role on a major contract by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in modernizing the nation's organ transplant system. Guidehouse is the only firm to secure a prime contract in three domain areas (transformation, operations, and communications) to drive critical improvements to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

The first awarded task order to Guidehouse under the contract will focus on improving functionality, accountability, and patient outcomes by conducting a current state assessment of all OPTN financial services and making recommendations to transform the OPTN financial services structures, policies, workflows, and operations.

"Guidehouse is honored to partner with HRSA to provide strategic support for this historic and transformative initiative, because we know it's critical to the continued improvement of organ donation and transplantation services across the U.S.," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "This is so important to so many people and our team is committed to helping increase the efficiency, accountability, and effectiveness of this vital healthcare service. This effort will directly support the mission of saving lives through improved access to organ transplants."

HRSA launched the OPTN Modernization Initiative to better serve the needs of patients and families. The initiative is aimed at strengthening accountability, equity, and performance in the organ donation and transplantation system through a focus on five key areas: technology; data transparency; governance; operations; and quality improvement and innovation.

"Modernizing the organ transplant system is a national imperative to better serve the needs of donors, patients, and their families," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "Guidehouse's multidisciplinary team brings decades of experience in healthcare financial management, regulatory compliance, and public health improvement. Our expertise across the health ecosystem enables us to play a key role in helping to improve the systems and processes that will ultimately enhance patient outcomes and save lives."

With 19 Best in KLAS® awards, the firm's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges.

