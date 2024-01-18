Guidehouse Wins Prime Role on USAID's NextGen Global Health Supply Chain and Pharmacy Management Contract

Initiative Focuses on Strengthening Health Supply Chain and Pharmacy Management to Improve Outcomes in Low to Middle Income Countries

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has been awarded a prime role on the Global Health Comprehensive Technical Assistance for Health Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical Management (Comprehensive TA) contract by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

A multi-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity $2.2 billion contract, Comprehensive TA is part of USAID's Next Generation Global Health Supply Chain Suite of Programs (NextGen) designed to help USAID partner countries improve health outcomes by strengthening national supply chain systems, increasing access to health commodities, and enhancing pharmacy management and service delivery.

"Guidehouse is honored to continue serving USAID," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "Our deep health system and supply chain expertise across both the public and private sectors has helped drive material improvements to medicine availability and health outcomes globally. We welcome the opportunity to further address the most pressing health challenges of our time."

As a co-author of the Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR®) model, Guidehouse brings decades of supply chain strategy and operations expertise. This includes developing a demand forecasting approach for a 3,900-facility health system; creating an emergency supply chain to guide Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19 preparedness, response, and recovery; managing COVID-19 vaccine distribution for a country of 59 million people; and supporting a national HIV drug regimen shift for a country with 7.9 million HIV+ persons.

Guidehouse has a long history or working with mission-focused organizations focused on improving the health of communities, such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Military Health System. This includes supporting VA's mission of providing exceptional healthcare to improve the health and well-being of America's Veterans and their families.

The Guidehouse Health team helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. A four-time Best in KLAS® winner in 2023, Modern Healthcare ranked Guidehouse the third-largest healthcare IT consulting firm in 2023 and the second-largest healthcare consulting firm in 2022.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

