Guidehouse Wins Three 2024 Best in KLAS® Awards

Earns Top Rankings for Revenue Cycle Optimization, Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation, and Outsourced Coding

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has received three 2024 Best in KLAS® awards. The firm is now a 19-time KLAS #1 award winner in multiple segments and has been named Best in KLAS for 11 consecutive years.

The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report recognizes companies that are held to the highest standards of excellence as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare professionals. Guidehouse received 2024 Best in KLAS awards for the following categories:

Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting for the 5 th straight year

straight year Revenue Cycle Optimization (2-time winner)

Outsourced Coding (1st-time winner)

"Earning Best in KLAS across this diverse range of services is a testament to Guidehouse's ability to help our clients drive transformative change that enhances the healthcare experience," said Guidehouse Partner and Health Segment Leader Alicia Harkness. "We're incredibly honored to continue to be recognized by KLAS for the work we're doing with our clients to anticipate and meet ever evolving patient, operational, and financial demands."

For Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting, a health system CEO/president told KLAS in December 2023, "If I were recommending Guidehouse to a peer, I would say that they are a firm with national and international resources and expertise but that customers are also getting the value of a regional or boutique firm. Guidehouse's culture fit closely with ours, and it didn't feel like I was dealing with a big firm that was more impressed with themselves than I was with them. Guidehouse's people are down to earth, even though they are experts in their fields, and it was nice to interact with them as humans and professionals."

According to a health system chief financial officer (CFO) interviewed in December 2023 by KLAS for Financial Improvement Consulting, "Guidehouse has helped us improve our efficiency and performance. The firm has always gone above and beyond. Guidehouse is very responsive and has professional and competent experts working for their organization."

In the past two years alone, Guidehouse has received seven Best in KLAS awards in such additional areas as Revenue Cycle Outsourcing, IT Advisory Services, and Extended Business Office. Guidehouse Health helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. The Guidehouse Health team includes administrators, clinicians, and scientists from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who work with clients to solve the industry's most complex challenges.

