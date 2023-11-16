Guidehouse's Jeff Bankowski Named a 2023 Top 50 Government Consulting Leader

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Jeff Bankowski, a partner and senior leader within the firm's State and Local Government practice, has been named to The Consulting Report's Top 50 Government Consultants and Leaders of 2023 list.

Per The Consulting Report, those receiving this recognition "have rightfully earned their places on our list due to their exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation within various domains, including modernizing IT infrastructure and workflows, transforming financial management practices, designing growth strategies, and numerous other specialties."

With more than 30 years of experience, Bankowski is a national thought leader on government finance and innovation with expertise covering all aspects of public sector strategy and operations. During his career, he has worked with more than 20 state governments as well as some of the largest cities and counties in the United States. Notably, he has advised Governors and senior public officials and presented to various legislative committees on grants management, enterprise risk, operational efficiency and digital transformation. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Bankowski served as the Chief Performance Officer for the State of Michigan.

"Jeff has dedicated his career to serving the public sector, and we are so proud to congratulate him on this well-deserved honor," said Partner and State and Local Government Segment Leader Anaita Kasad of Guidehouse. "This award acknowledges his commitment to being a trusted advisor to our government clients, helping them with statewide transformations and solving their most complex challenges."

"I am honored to be named to this prestigious list and be among this distinguished group of industry leaders," said Bankowski. "At Guidehouse, we have the privilege of serving our state and local governments with sophisticated services that help them not just respond to risk, but use it as a catalyst for organizational transformation. Thank you to The Consulting Report for this recognition."

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

