Guidehouse's Jeff Bankowski Named Top 25 Government Consulting Leader

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, is proud to announce that Jeff Bankowski, a partner and senior leader within the firm's State & Local Government practice, has been named to The Consulting Report's Top 25 Government Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

Per The Consulting Report, "these leaders are at the forefront of transformative initiatives, guiding federal, state, and local agencies through complex challenges like technology modernization, public health reform, and infrastructure development. They work closely with key government stakeholders—ranging from defense and intelligence agencies to healthcare departments—to implement solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and drive policy innovation."

"Jeff is instrumental in driving transformative initiatives for our clients," said Anaita Kasad, partner and State & Local Government practice leader at Guidehouse. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition that highlights his innovative approach and dedication to public service."

Bankowski has more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise performance improvement and cultural transformation in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. During his career, he has worked with more than 20 state governments as well as some of the largest cities and counties in the U.S. Notably, he has advised governors and senior public officials, and presented to various legislative committees on grants management, enterprise risk, operational efficiency, and digital transformation.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Top 25 Consultant by The Consulting Report," said Bankowski. "This acknowledgment reflects not only my work, but the incredible efforts of our team at Guidehouse. Our shared commitment to driving impactful change for our clients fuels our passion for innovation and excellence in our profession."

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Bankowski served as the chief performance officer for the State of Michigan, where he spearheaded the team that implemented the state's first enterprise risk management framework as well as enterprise performance management metrics, lean process optimization efforts, and statewide employee engagement programs. He was also honored on The Consulting Report's Top 50 Government Consultants and Leaders of 2023 .

