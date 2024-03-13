Guidehouse's Jeremias Alvarez Selected for FEMA Vanguard Executive Crisis Leaders Fellowship

Fellowship brings together our nation's most experienced crisis leaders to collaborate on new and emerging challenges

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced that Jeremias Alvarez, a Partner in the firm's Defense & Security Segment, has been selected as a fellow for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)'s Vanguard Executive Crisis Leaders Fellowship.

Each cohort of the Vanguard Fellowship brings together 26 executive leaders from federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, academic, philanthropic, non-profit, and private sector entities for two week-long meetings to collaborate on new and emerging challenges facing crisis leaders. Through sharing their own stories and an examination of the challenges they each face, Fellows form a lasting, meaningful network and forge supportive bonds with alumni that become a resource as they face evolving challenges into the future. Fellows are executive level leaders responsible for operational and strategic decision-making in crisis or individuals with experience leading organizations through novel crisis events.

Alvarez has 20+ years of experience working across private and local, State, Federal, and non-profit sectors. At Guidehouse, he oversees public sector consulting accounts across the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) account with a focus on FEMA. He has diverse expertise spanning the areas of strategy and transformation, customer experience, change management, program and project management, human capital, and agile technology development.

A recognized leader in national security, he has supported all FEMA mission areas, including continuity, response, recovery, and resilience (mitigation, insurance, preparedness, grants) for nearly18 years, across headquarters offices, throughout the regions, and multiple disaster recovery offices.

"Jeremias is an exceptional leader with an unwavering commitment to serving the community," said John Saad, Partner and Defense & Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse. "We congratulate him on being selected for this prestigious program, and applaud him for his devotion and work in helping our clients navigate their most complex challenges."

"I am very excited to be part of this year's cohort and am grateful to have the opportunity to be among the dedicated individuals in this field as we work towards advancing the crisis leadership and emergency management profession," said Alvarez. "It's an honor to represent Guidehouse in supporting and transforming FEMA's mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse