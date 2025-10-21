Guidehouse's Karen Odegaard Joins Loyola Generative AI Advisory Panel

Appointment underscores Guidehouse's leadership in responsible AI innovation and workforce development

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, announced that Karen Odegaard, Global AI & Data Leader, has joined the Loyola University New Orleans Generative AI for Value Creation Certificate Program Advisory Panel. Membership on the Advisory Panel is by invitation only and recognizes individuals for their outstanding personal and professional accomplishments in advancing technology and innovation.

"We look forward to Karen bringing her rare combination of strategic vision and technical depth to our Advisory Panel," said Mickie Giacomini, Program Manager for Zschool, who oversees the Loyola Generative AI Certificate Program in partnership with Loyola University. "Her leadership in responsible AI innovation will help shape a curriculum that empowers future leaders to harness generative AI for meaningful impact."

As Global AI & Data Leader at Guidehouse, Odegaard drives the firm's AI strategy, services, solutions, and workforce initiatives to deliver client-first, AI-led transformation across commercial and public sector markets. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, she has held senior leadership roles spanning AI, data, platforms, and infrastructure. Throughout her career in technology advisory and application development, Odegaard has led transformative initiatives in financial services, healthcare, the public sector, and resources. She is passionate about leveraging emerging technologies to challenge convention and unlock new opportunities.

"This Advisory Panel brings together leaders who are helping shape the responsible use of generative AI," said Odegaard. "I'm honored to support Loyola's important mission to prepare the next generation of leaders with the knowledge and skills to maximize AI's potential while addressing its challenges."

The Generative AI for Value Creation Certificate Program at Loyola equips leaders to distinguish between tactical, strategic, and transformational uses of AI. The curriculum blends practical applications, strategic integration, and ethical considerations—alongside education in foundational and emerging AI concepts—to help participants craft AI roadmaps, foster collaboration, and drive business value in an AI-driven economy.

Odegaard's appointment builds on Guidehouse's growing role in national and local AI initiatives. In September, the firm announced its participation in the White House Presidential AI Challenge and Pledge to America's Youth, part of its $1.5 billion investment in responsible innovation. Through this commitment, Guidehouse is expanding AI mentorship, internships, and safety education to ensure the next generation of leaders is prepared to thrive in an AI-powered future.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact: Guidehouse – Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse