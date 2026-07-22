GuideIT and Focus Join Forces to Accelerate Growth and Expand Client Capabilities

Combination brings expanded resources and deeper expertise to GuideIT clients

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideIT, a managed technology services company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Focus, a technology services company with a proven track record of delivering real, measurable outcomes for the organizations it serves. Upon closing of the transaction, GuideIT will operate as GuideIT, A Focus Company.

GuideIT's leadership pursued this partnership through a deliberate process, identifying Focus as the organization best positioned to expand what GuideIT can offer while preserving what has made it successful. The combination brings together two organizations that share a fundamental belief: that technology services should create real, lasting value for the businesses and people that depend on them. For GuideIT, joining Focus means access to expanded resources, a broader platform of capabilities, and a partner whose values and approach reflect what GuideIT has built its own reputation on: integrity, accountability, and an unwavering focus on client outcomes.

"GuideIT has always been defined by the quality of our people and the strength of our client relationships. This was a deliberate decision. We went looking for a partner that could expand what we offer without changing who we are, and we found that in Focus. For our clients, nothing changes in how we show up for them. For our team, this creates opportunities that were not available to us before. I am proud of what GuideIT has built, and I am genuinely excited about what we are going to build together. GuideIT would like to thank the team at Martin Wolf for the guidance during the transaction."

Russell Freeman, Board Member and CEO, GuideIT

"GuideIT was not a difficult choice. The quality of their delivery, the depth of their client relationships, and the culture they have built are exactly what we were looking for in a partner. Our vision for this combination is one where GuideIT's strengths serve as a foundation for what we can offer and deliver together. We are proud to welcome the GuideIT team and committed to building on everything they have created."

Bruce Schaumberg, Founder and CEO, Focus

Clients of GuideIT will experience no disruption to their service. The same teams that deliver for GuideIT's clients today will continue to do so under the same contracts and to the same standards they have come to expect. The combination brings additional resources and capabilities behind those relationships, strengthening what is already working.

Together, GuideIT and Focus are building a more capable technology partner: one with greater resources and a broader platform behind it, and the same culture of accountability that GuideIT's clients have relied on from the start.

About GuideIT

GuideIT is an IT services company that helps organizations break through what's holding them back, align around what matters most, and make real progress possible, no matter how complicated the path. Solving complex IT challenges takes more than technical know-how. It takes a partner who sees the whole picture and knows how to move with purpose. GuideIT serves clients across healthcare and a broad range of industries with capabilities that span managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud integration, IT and clinical service desk, and medical data services. GuideIT is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Focus

Make healthcare tech work for you, not against you. We are your Unified Partner in healthcare technology, taking your IT, security, and data headaches off your plate by bringing them together under one roof. One team, one point of accountability, so you can get back to your practice and your patients. We meet you where you are: if technology is holding you back, we fix it. If systems work but aren't driving growth, we stabilize them. When the foundation is solid, we enable growth. Trusted by practices of all sizes, with experience across 100+ EHR and PM systems.

SOURCE Focus