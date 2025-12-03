Guideline Launches Customizable AI Agent Dashboards, Advancing Conversational Insights and Analytics

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Guideline today announced a significant enhancement to its AI Agent, expanding the product's capabilities with fully customizable dashboards that turn conversational insights into persistent, collaborative workspaces. The update marks the next evolution of Guideline's approach to AI-driven analytics, allowing teams to transition from quick, natural-language queries to structured, ongoing analysis powered by verified media investment data.

For the first time, analysts can move seamlessly from asking a question, to seeing the data, to saving those insights in a customizable workspace where they can continue analyzing, editing and chatting with the agent in real time. Powered by Guideline's more than $170 billion in verified annual ad-investment data, the update makes market intelligence continuously accessible for teams that need rapid clarity in a complex, fast-moving advertising landscape.

"At Guideline, our product strategy is anchored on addressing of our customers' needs and understanding the pressure they face to deliver clear insights in an increasingly fragmented media landscape. Our new Customizable AI Agent Dashboards innovation provides teams the ability not only to generate powerful insights, but to ensure those insights are organized, validated, shareable and actionable," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline.

The new feature represents a significant step forward in how organizations can operate AI-generated insight. As digital and cross-platform media buying continues to be ever more distributed across formats, targeting layers, and pricing structures, analysts are spending more time assembling insights and less time acting on them. By extending AI Agent beyond single-conversation responses, Guideline helps teams maintain a continuous view of the market and transform one-off questions into a scalable intelligence layer built on trusted, transactional data.

What's New: Dashboards Created Directly from AI Agent Conversations

With AI Agent Dashboards, users can now:

• Pin charts and organize insights in real time

• Resize visuals, apply filters, and automate scheduled report delivery

• Chat directly with the AI agent inside their dashboards

"From the outset, we designed this feature to feel less like a tool and more like a seamless extension of the user's thinking," said James Venn, Senior Product Director at Guideline. "Every design decision—from pinning charts to interacting with the agent—focuses on reducing friction and sharpening clarity. With dashboards that persist beyond a single conversation, teams can integrate AI-generated insights directly into their highest-impact workflows. Analysts can identify trends faster, planners can model budgets with greater precision, and commercial teams can craft smarter strategies using always-current investment data without ever losing context."

The introduction of customizable dashboards reflects Guideline's commitment to helping agencies, brands, and publishers make smarter, faster decisions backed by real-world spend data. By combining conversational analytics with persistent, editable reporting spaces, AI Agent Dashboards bring structure, speed, and flexibility to modern media analysis, reducing manual work while improving accuracy and collaboration.

About Guideline

Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, is the industry's most trusted authority on media investment and intelligence. Formed through the acquisitions of Standard Media Index, SQAD, and Lumina, Guideline delivers real-time spend data, modern planning tools, and customer-centric service to support the evolving needs of today's marketing, media, and investment professionals. Learn more at guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline