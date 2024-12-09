Guideline Announces Vincent Mifsud as CEO

Co-founder and current CEO Scott Knoll to transition to Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline.ai , a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, announced that Vincent Mifsud will become its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding the company's co-founder, Scott Knoll, who will now serve as Executive Chairman.

Mifsud brings decades of experience building high-performing teams and impactful technology products. Most recently, Mr. Mifsud was the Global President of Enghouse Systems Limited, a leading global B2B enterprise software company with a suite of vertically focused software products. The company grew significantly during his time at Enghouse, expanding to approximately 1,800 employees and over $350 million in revenue. Prior to joining Enghouse, he was CEO of Scribble Technologies, a leading content marketing SaaS provider, and held executive roles with high-growth companies such as Genesis, Pivotal and Rand Technologies.

Mifsud's track record improving customer outcomes through technology and process improvement, along with his experience serving marketers, makes him a perfect fit to join the Guideline team for the next step of its accelerated growth journey.

"Scott Knoll's founding vision for Guideline is more relevant now than ever," said Vince Mifsud. "I look forward to working with him and the talented team at Guideline to build on an exciting foundation of the world's most comprehensive and accurate media investment data and the leading media planning application used by the majority of top global advertisers."

Knoll founded Guideline in 2020 to improve the media investment ecosystem through new applications of data science. This thesis led to Guideline's acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD in 2022, and Lumina in 2023. Following the acquisitions, Guideline has introduced exciting innovations into the marketplace, including new insights into programmatic media investment activity and a next-generation ad planning software platform. In his role as Executive Chairman, Knoll will continue to drive the Company's integrated product vision and support its customer relationships.

"Vince brings a wealth of experience helping businesses achieve their potential and is deeply aligned with our company's vision, values, and growth strategy," said Knoll. "I look forward to working with Vince in support of our customers and partners as we continue to build innovative new products and solutions for the advertising ecosystem."

