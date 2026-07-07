Guideline Launches Verified Ad Intelligence Across AI Platforms

As AI platforms emerge as a new advertising channel, Guideline's transaction-level spend intelligence gives agencies, brands, and investors the independent data they need to track actual market performance.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced that its Ad Intelligence data now captures verified, transaction-level advertising activity across AI platforms, giving the market its first independent view into how advertising is actually performing on these rapidly emerging channels.

As AI platforms including ChatGPT (OpenAI), Perplexity, and others move to build and scale advertising businesses, agencies, brands, and institutional investors face a persistent information gap: how are these platforms actually performing versus the projections they report? Self-reported figures and forward-looking revenue estimates have circulated widely, but verified, transaction-level data on actual advertiser behavior has remained scarce.

Guideline's proprietary dataset — representing approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries — captures verified, transaction-level ad spend across the full advertising ecosystem, including activity tied to AI platforms now entering the advertising market. Because Guideline's data is sourced directly from transactions rather than surveys, modeled estimates, or platform disclosures, it provides a ground-truth view that no platform-reported dataset can replicate.

The market context makes this intelligence particularly consequential. OpenAI began testing ads in ChatGPT in February 2026, with media reports indicating the pilot generated more than $100 million in annualized revenue within its first two months, and projected revenues of $2.5 billion in 2026 growing to $11 billion in 2027. Similar monetization efforts are underway across AI platforms. For institutional investors, media agencies, and enterprise marketers, the gap between platform projections and real-world advertiser behavior is one of the most critical open questions in the current market.

What Guideline's Data Can Illuminate

Guideline's transaction-level coverage of AI platforms enables clients to answer the questions that matter most:

Verified advertiser spend flowing into AI platform ad inventory versus self-reported projections





Velocity and trajectory of AI platform ad revenue since launch, independently verifiable





Category and channel mix of advertisers activating across AI platforms





Competitive benchmarking of CPM and CPC economics versus established digital platforms





Forward-looking spend signals that institutional investors can use to pressure test platform revenue projections

This intelligence is available now through Guideline's Insights and Ad Intelligence Suite, including institutional investors accessing KPI Revenue Forecasts, agencies using Market Monitor™ weekly subscription, and enterprise clients leveraging custom market sizing and benchmarking engagements.

"The emergence of AI platforms as advertising channels is generating enormous interest — and enormous uncertainty. Projections are abundant; verified data is not. Guideline is the place to get independent, transaction-level intelligence on what is actually happening, not what platforms say is happening." — Sean Wright, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer, Guideline

Organizations seeking clarity on AI platform advertising trajectories — whether for investment decisions, competitive benchmarking, or strategic planning — are encouraged to contact Guideline to discuss access.

For more information or to request a briefing, visit www.guideline.ai or contact your Guideline account representative directly.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline