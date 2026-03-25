Expands AI-Driven Infrastructure Powering Evidence-Based Patient Activation Across Enterprise Healthcare

SAN DIEGO and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideway Care today announced the appointment of Farooq Anjum, PhD, as Chief AI & Systems Officer, strengthening the company's Enterprise Activation Intelligence strategy and accelerating the expansion of its AI-driven infrastructure across health systems.

"Enterprise AI must do more than analyze data — it must drive execution," said Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Guideway Care. "Farooq brings deep expertise in AI architecture, machine learning systems, large language models, distributed infrastructure, and enterprise-scale engineering. His leadership advances our Activation Intelligence platform, ensuring that AI amplifies structured patient activation science and delivers measurable completion across access, referrals, care transitions, chronic stability, and enterprise growth," Parker added.

Dr. Anjum holds a PhD and MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Maryland and brings more than two decades of experience building AI/ML systems and large-scale distributed platforms. He has held leadership roles in machine learning and AI architecture, including at Google, and has successfully led AI-driven ventures from concept to operational scale.

At Guideway Care, Dr. Anjum will oversee the continued development of Enterprise Activation Intelligence, including:

AI-driven orchestration across the pre- and post-encounter layers of healthcare (the part of the patient journey between clinical visits)

Activation-oriented voice AI capability

LLM integration and applied generative AI systems

Longitudinal activation memory architecture

Enterprise workflow coordination across care transitions

Secure, scalable AI infrastructure aligned with Activation Objectives

"Healthcare has no shortage of AI, models, or technology. What it has lacked is the execution infrastructure to turn clinical intent into completed patient action at scale," said Dr. Anjum. "What excites me about Guideway Care is that the company is approaching AI in a fundamentally different way. Instead of treating AI as a stand-alone answer, Guideway has built Activation Intelligence — a system that combines patient activation science, unique activation data, human activation specialists, enterprise AI architecture, and longitudinal memory to solve the execution gaps that have limited healthcare for decades. I'm excited to help scale that infrastructure and be part of changing healthcare in a way that is measurable, practical, and real for patients and health systems."

Guideway Care's Activation Intelligence solution integrates structured patient activation science, proprietary non-encounter data, human activation specialists, and AI activation agents into one unified execution ecosystem.

Human specialists provide relational continuity and contextual decision-making.

AI activation agents provide real-time detection, pattern recognition, and scalable orchestration.

Together, they operate as a seamless activation system governed by measurable Activation Objectives tied directly to enterprise performance.

Artificial intelligence serves as an amplification layer within Activation Intelligence — not as a standalone automation tool. The company's enterprise AI strategy is designed to ensure that referrals close, care transitions stabilize, chronic pathways remain steady, and health system strategy translates into measurable results.

"Healthcare has used research and clinical science to accelerate evidence-based medicine at scale," Parker said. "Guideway Care has fused patient activation science with structured workflows and operational governance to produce Evidence-Based Patient Activation as a complement to further improve cost, performance and outcomes. With Farooq's leadership, we are accelerating the healthcare journey transformation that patient activation drives."

About Guideway Care

Guideway Care is the Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation company, delivering a comprehensive Activation Intelligence solution that governs behavioral execution across the patient journey. Guideway helps health system participants convert clinical intent into completed patient action across nurse triage, patient access and conversion, find-a-physician programs, referral management, referral leakage reduction, post-discharge follow-up, readmission reduction, preventive care acceleration, care gap closure, chronic care management, care transitions, specialty growth, patient retention, patient loyalty, population health performance, avoidable utilization reduction, and enterprise financial performance.

Activation Intelligence aligns health system strategy with measurable Activation Objectives and ensures that the next right step is completed across the full care continuum. Rather than relying on traditional patient engagement, generic patient outreach, or layering technology onto existing workflows, Guideway applies patient activation science to produce measurable completion — the real unit of enterprise value. This makes Guideway relevant not only to patient activation, but also to healthcare AI, care coordination, patient navigation, digital front door optimization, access center performance, contact center transformation, and revenue-preserving patient flow.

The solution integrates structured patient activation science, proprietary activation data, longitudinal barrier intelligence, human activation specialists, and AI activation agents into one unified execution system. Artificial intelligence serves as an amplification layer within Activation Intelligence — not as a stand-alone answer — enabling precision, scalability, real-time orchestration, and better patient action across complex, trust-sensitive, high-friction moments. In this way, Guideway helps providers and payors improve outcomes, strengthen HCAHPS and patient experience, increase referral closure, stabilize chronic conditions, protect market share, and drive patients to the most appropriate site of care.

The healthcare industry used clinical science and outcomes evidence to industrialize Evidence-Based Medicine. Guideway Care has engineered the complementary discipline — Evidence-Based Patient Activation — and operationalized it through Activation Intelligence to create value across the entire healthcare spectrum.

The search categories this version picks up better are: patient activation, healthcare AI, patient engagement, patient outreach, patient navigation, care coordination, digital front door, access center, contact center, post-discharge follow-up, care transitions, referral management, referral leakage, care gap closure, patient adherence, patient retention, specialty growth, population health, HCAHPS, and avoidable utilization.

For media inquiries:

Guideway Care Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Guideway Care