GuideWell Adds Kristen Blum and Tim Cost to Board of Directors

Prior to her current role, Blum served as chief information officer for Frito-Lay, a $14 billion business within PepsiCo, and held other senior leadership positions within the company as well. Blum previously served as executive vice president and chief technology officer for J.C. Penney Inc., senior vice president and chief information officer for Abercrombie and Fitch Inc., and in leadership positions for Apple Inc., KPMG Consulting and Disney Inc.

Blum also serves on the board of directors for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, The National Society of High School Scholars Foundation Inc., and The Ohio State University English Department Advisory Council.

Cost is president of Jacksonville University, a private university with more than 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 states and 42 foreign countries, located in Jacksonville, Fla., and founded in 1934. Prior to joining the university, Cost held senior management positions with leading organizations in the private sector, including PepsiCo, Kodak, Wyeth, ARAMARK and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Cost currently serves on the boards of Stein Mart Inc.; Web.com Group Inc.; the Jacksonville Civic Council Inc.; the NCAA Division 1 Presidential Forum; JAXUSA Partnership for economic development; WJCT, northeast Florida's public media outlet; and the Jacksonville Symphony.

Pat Geraghty, CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue, and John Ramil, Chair of the GuideWell board of directors, on the appointment of Blum and Cost: "We are very pleased to welcome two such accomplished leaders to the GuideWell board. Between them, Kristen and Tim bring expertise in retail, technology and pharmaceutical that will be a valuable complement as we continue on our path of transforming health care."

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

