GuideWell Announces Strategic Investment in PopHealthCare to Expand and Advance its Care Solutions for Vulnerable Seniors and Adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is making a multi-year strategic investment in its subsidiary, PopHealthCare , which will enable it to expand and advance its national network of medical practices into new markets by offering home-based advanced primary care ("HBAPC") to more patients across the country. Building on their deep experience and success in home-based care, PopHealthCare's interdisciplinary care teams will be able to deliver an increasing suite of care solutions for our nation's most vulnerable seniors and adults as the primary care provider or supporting provider.

PopHealthCare's HBAPC solution will deliver high-touch care to vulnerable populations as the primary point of care in the patient's home, including traditional home settings, group homes, assisted living, and retirement communities. This includes medical, behavioral, and social care, as well as the capability to deliver clinical treatment 24/7/365.

"At GuideWell, we are committed to transforming health care and finding new and better ways to provide quality, personalized and affordable health care to our members where they are," said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell. "PopHealthCare is innovating the primary care experience for members in the comfort of their own home, working to improve health outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and ultimately control costs for payers."

Today, PopHealthCare offers provider-led care solutions to over 24 clients in 15 states. The strategic investment will allow PopHealthCare to expand HBAPC and could ultimately reduce the total cost of care for vulnerable populations between 10-20% for the plans they are enrolled in.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the recognition that home-based care maximizes patient engagement and experience, and is the key to delivering better health outcomes for vulnerable populations," said Kirk Stanley, president of PopHealthCare. "The investment from GuideWell will position us to become the market leader for in-home care and treatment from a dedicated primary care doctor and care team for vulnerable seniors and adult populations."

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Connect, a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

About PopHealthCare

PopHealthCare , a GuideWell Company, is leading the effort to reimagine how health care is delivered. Providing services to over 24 clients in 15 states, they offer a fully integrated approach to care delivery, risk adjustment, and quality enhancements. PopHealthCare improves the quality and effectiveness of care by delivering medical, social and behavioral care to complex members in their homes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They bring technology and process together to accurately document member disease burden to ensure health plans receive the appropriate risk adjusted reimbursement to care for their members across Medicare Advantage, Commercial Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Managed Medicaid markets.

