GuideWell Connect Earns Three Prestigious Awards for Development of Unique Health Care Events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Connect, an innovative marketing, sales and consumer-engagement company in the health care industry, earned one gold and two bronze Stevie® awards in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® competition for developing live branded events for the leading health insurer in Florida.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

"These awards are a result of relentless teamwork within GuideWell Connect and a strong relationship and understanding of our health insurance partner," said Rafael Vasquez, vice president of channels for GuideWell Connect. "They demonstrate that our consumer engagement experiences are first-class within the industry. We are grateful to receive this recognition and I couldn't be prouder of our team."

GuideWell Connect won the awards for the following three events:

Branded Utility of the Year

GuideWell Connect was named a gold level winner for developing the Blue For You (BFY) interactive experience; a mobile center that enables the health insurer to bring services and care to communities in need that don't have a local center within a 10-mile radius.

BFY is a full-service mobile center that offers sales, service, care education, health screenings and vaccinations. The Blue for You health expos launched during the Open Enrollment Period and traveled to five events across Florida, engaging with over 22,000 people in local communities.

Branded Experience of the Year – Consumer

GuideWell Connect was named a bronze level winner for developing the Bolts and Blue Faceoff Against Hunger events to address food insecurity, a social driver of health and a key focus area for the insurer's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Through a long-standing partnership between the health care company, Tampa Bay Lightning and Feeding Tampa Bay, the three organizations provided tools and products to help Tampa Bay residents prepare healthy meals.

In between cooking demonstrations guests played interactive games, indulged in healthy snacks, had their faces painted, received no cost flu shots and health screenings and spoke with a representative regarding their SNAP (food stamp) benefits. Participants also received recipe cards, ingredients and cooking supplies to bring home to prepare their own healthy meals.

The events were held in the University and Sulphur Springs communities—two underserved areas in Tampa Bay.

Engaged Community of the Year

One year after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida's Panhandle as a Category 5 storm, GuideWell Connect's client commemorated the day by helping the community of Lynn Haven remember what they had been through and celebrate how far they had come. The state's leading health insurer, which made an initial investment of $500,000 to support immediate relief and recovery efforts following the storm, offered free health screenings, zero cost flu shots and local resource support. The Lynn Haven One Year After Hurricane Michael event also included several art projects and interactive exercises focused on mental health support. More than 5,000 people attended the event.

GuideWell Connect also produced a video interview with a longtime resident of Lynn Haven who was a prime example of resilience. In the video, a local resident explained that he was unable to get his medication at the local pharmacy, which was destroyed by the storm, and unable to use his medical equipment because he had lost electricity. In response his health insurance company stepped in to help him get access to the care he needed.

GuideWell Connect received a bronze award for this event.

The STEVIE® awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, August 5 at 2pm ET.

About GuideWell Connect

A wholly owned subsidiary of the GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ("GuideWell"), GuideWell Connect is a leading marketing services company advancing consumerism in health care. The company provides clients with the support they need to connect with their customers through member engagement programs, database marketing, e-commerce, and retail strategies and capabilities. For more information visit www.GuideWellConnect.com.

SOURCE GuideWell