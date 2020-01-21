GuideWell Selects Four Finalists in Caring for Caregivers Health Innovation Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, has selected four finalists from across the country to participate in the Caring for Caregivers Health Innovation Challenge.

The GuideWell Health Innovation Challenge is designed to provide opportunities for companies or non-profits to develop approaches and solutions that improve the health of people and communities across our country. This year's competition focuses on easing the burden for at-home family caregivers.

"We understand the challenges family caregivers face on a daily basis, which is why we wanted to find solutions that could help reduce stress and improve the quality of life for caregivers," said Kirstie McCool, executive director of GuideWell Innovation. "Improving people's health is at the core of what we do as a company and we look forward to working with the four finalists as they take their solutions to the next level to empower caregivers and care recipients."

A national panel of judges comprised of subject matter experts from various senior-care organizations selected the finalists from a pool of about 100 applicants.

The four finalists are:

Carallel, LLC (Lake Forest, Ill.): Through the use of a digital platform, Carallel provides tools and personal guidance to help caregivers manage their caregiving responsibilities in one place. "MyCareDesk" is a fully-integrated support system that assists caregivers with planning and coordinating tasks and accessing resources across a range of topics including senior living, in-home care, health, wealth and lifestyle.

Embodied Labs (Los Angeles): Using a virtual reality (VR) training platform designed for family caregivers, care partners or anyone providing support to care recipients, Embodied Labs simulates what it is like to like to live with certain health conditions. The immersive technology provides a unique learning experience that allows caregivers to experience life from the perspective of someone in need of caregiving.

LifePod Solutions, Inc. (Boston): LifePod is a proactive voice caregiving service that monitors and supports older adults in their homes and provides real-time alerts, daily reports and peace of mind to caregivers. Through the use of a smart speaker, LifePod can be set up and controlled by a remote caregiver using an intuitive, online portal to configure and schedule check-ins, reminders and virtual companionship.

TCARE, Inc. (St. Louis): The evidence-based IT software system is designed to delay nursing home placement, reduce caregiver burnout and help family caregivers keep their loved ones at home longer. Through a cloud-based management system, TCare provides care planning tools, assessments, community resource links and decision-making software to support informal caregivers and help reduce caregiving stress.

GuideWell announced the nationwide challenge in September, encouraging companies with solutions focused on improving the quality of life for both caregivers and care recipients to apply for the program.

Each of the finalists will receive $50,000 along with an opportunity to move on to the validation phase of the competition, where they will collaborate with high-level executives and subject matter experts from GuideWell. Throughout the three-month process, finalists will validate the market viability of their business model by demonstrating the capability to scale their approach.

The validation phase kicks off Feb. 24 at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando's Lake Nona Medical City where finalists will have an opportunity to network with mentors and pitch their ideas in front of a live audience.

Following the validation phase, up to two finalists may be awarded an additional $50,000 along with an opportunity to partner with GuideWell to pilot their solution.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

SOURCE GuideWell

Related Links

http://www.guidewell.com

