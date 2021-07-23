GuideWell Strengthens Commitment to Provide Innovative Solutions to Health Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, has renamed its diversified business segment, which includes PopHealthCare, Onlife Health and GuideWell Connect, to GuideWell Venture Group as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"GuideWell Venture Group companies will play an essential role in advancing health by delivering people-centric innovation and progressive health solutions," said Thurman Justice, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GuideWell and GuideWell Venture Group. "By combining our insights-led, data-powered understanding of customers' needs with our commitment to caring for people when and where it matters most in their health care journey, we are well positioned for future growth and sustainability."

New branding and the consolidation of these GuideWell businesses under one name set the tone for GuideWell's forward-thinking approach to creating and growing innovative solutions designed to address some of the industry's most complex challenges.

"We are thrilled to align together as we accelerate the next phase of growth and seize new opportunities to better serve health care consumers," said Mark McConnell, CEO of GuideWell Venture Group. "By uniting under a common name, we are taking these distinct companies and creating a brand that reflects our forward-thinking mindset and our collaborative approach to guiding our clients and customers on a path to better health."

This group of companies is a critical component of GuideWell's business-to-business consumer-engagement strategy and provides market-leading health and wellness products and solutions to health plan customers around the country. The companies that make up the GuideWell Venture Group are:

Onlife Heath is a market-leading engagement platform, that guides consumers on the Next Right Thing to Do for their health. The health and wellness company currently serves 13 million people through contracts with health plans and their employer clients. Based in Nashville, Tenn. , Onlife delivers digital member engagement and reward programs using technology and coaching solutions powered by analytics and behavioral science. The company offers wellness, chronic condition management, care navigation, and tailored engagement to address gaps in care.

, Onlife delivers digital member engagement and reward programs using technology and coaching solutions powered by analytics and behavioral science. The company offers wellness, chronic condition management, care navigation, and tailored engagement to address gaps in care. PopHealthCare is a national medical group delivering in-home care to vulnerable seniors and adults. The company offers home-based advanced primary care services (offering 24/7 holistic, longitudinal support) and prospective and retrospective risk adjustment programs, to help healthcare payers and their members achieve better health.

GuideWell Connect is a marketing services company dedicated to advancing consumerism in health. The company serves health plan and employer clients in 19 states ( Alaska , Arizona , California , Connecticut , Florida, Idaho , Illinois , Montana , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , Oklahoma , Oregon , Pennsylvania , South Carolina , Tennessee , Texas , Utah and Washington ).

The GuideWell Venture Group name goes into effect immediately.

About GuideWell

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Connect, a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; Onlife Health, a health and wellness company offering a market-leading platform designed to drive engagement and improve well-being; PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

SOURCE GuideWell