Guild Garage Group Announces 10th Partnership with PDQ Doors

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its 10th partnership with PDQ Doors ("PDQ"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We are excited to welcome PDQ to the Guild family and begin working with Nick to unlock the immense potential that PDQ possesses. We continue to love the underlying market dynamics in the Midwest. Having PDQ as an anchor for us in Ohio will be a gamechanger as we look to expand our presence in the region," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

"We have had the privilege of getting to know Nick for a little over a year now. Nick is an exceptional owner with a truly differentiated and unique skillset and background. We look forward to helping him and his team continue to grow PDQ in a manner that allows the Company to touch and become part of the lives of more people around the state," said Joe Delaney, Co-Founder of Guild.

Nick McMahon, Owner and CEO of PDQ, noted, "I am looking forward to working with the entire Guild team to supercharge the growth of PDQ while simultaneously preserving the core attributes of the company that make it so special and distinctive. Over the last several months, I have been approached by several parties interested in acquiring PDQ. However, Guild's differentiated partnership approach paired with the comfort I felt with their full team from day one made it an easy choice. Additionally, I can't wait to work with and learn from the other owners, who are without a doubt, some of the sharpest garage door minds in the industry."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About PDQ Doors

PDQ Doors is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 1983. The business is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company boasts over 2,500 positive Google reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 4.9 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in both Ohio and Kentucky. PDQ Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about PDQ Doors can be found at https://www.mypdqdoor.com/.

