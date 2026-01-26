Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Varney Door Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Varney Door Company ("Varney Door"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Barboursville, West Virginia. Varney Door has been offering homeowners dependable and high-quality customer service for over 62 years. Varney Door is Guild's 25th acquisition since launching in 2024, and its 1st acquisition in 2026.

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them.

"Varney Door exemplifies the type of garage door service company we are in the business to support, and we are honored they have chosen to enter into this partnership us," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"This partnership with Guild will allow us to take our company's primary objective of creating 5-star customer experiences to the next level," said Jason Hoy, Owner of Varney Door. "As we continue to create and scale opportunities for our team, we will be able to cement our company's legacy in the communities that we serve with the support from Guild. We look forward to our continued growth as we join the Guild Team."

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/ .

About Varney Door Company

Varney Door is a leading residential garage door services business established in 1963. The business is headquartered in Barboursville, WV. The company maintains 4.9 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in West Virginia. Varney Door offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Varney Door can be found at https://www.varneydoorcompany.com/.

