Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Elite Overhead Garage Doors

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Elite Overhead Garage Doors ("Elite"), a leading family-owned and operated residential and commercial garage door service company based in Buford, Georgia, with additional locations in Savannah, Georgia, and Anderson, South Carolina. Elite has been offering homeowners dependable and high-quality customer service for over 20 years. Elite is Guild's 27th acquisition since launching in 2024, and its 3rd acquisition in 2026.

"Elite represents exactly the kind of company we strive to stand beside - one built on integrity and a deep commitment to its customers. What they've built in the Georgia and South Carolina markets is incredibly impressive, and even more inspiring is the caliber of people behind the business. We're truly grateful they've chosen to partner with us and are proud to support their continued growth," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"Over the years, we have been approached by several different parties, but the Guild Team stood apart," said Josh Brown, Owner of Elite. "From our very first conversations, they demonstrated a genuine appreciation for the legacy and values Elite was built upon. They weren't interested in reshaping our identity, they were committed to strengthening it. Their emphasis on people, culture, and sustainable growth made the decision an easy one. I'm incredibly optimistic about the future and honored to move forward alongside their team."

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/ .

About Elite Overhead Garage Doors

Founded in 2003, Elite Overhead Garage Doors ("Elite"), is a leading family-owned and operated residential and commercial garage door service company based in Buford, Georgia, with additional locations in Savannah, Georgia, and Anderson, South Carolina. The company boasts over 3,000 google reviews and a 4.9 Stars rating, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in both Georgia and South Carolina. Elite offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Elite can be found at https://eliteoverheadgarage.com/.

