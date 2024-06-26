Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Gator Garage Doors

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Gator Garage Doors ("Gator"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Austin, Texas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gator to the GGG team as we look to expand our footprint in Texas, a region we know and love," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

Guild Garage Group is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected]

"Gator is a truly differentiated business primed for sustainable, industry-leading growth. We are excited to help Gator achieve its growth potential and are thrilled to partner with this best-in-class organization in," said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Guild.

"Guild's deep resources and extensive expertise will support our mission of providing superior service to our customers," said Chris Henningsen, CEO and Owner of Gator Garage Doors. "This growth investment marks an important milestone in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to build on our strong momentum and growing the Gator brand."

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Gator Garage Doors

Gator Garage Doors is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 2014. The business is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company boasts over 3,000 positive Google reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 5.0 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in Texas. Gator Garage Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Gator Garage Doors can be found at https://www.gatorgaragedoorrepair.com/.

