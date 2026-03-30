Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Kitsap Garage Door and Olympic Garage Door

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Kitsap Garage Door ("Kitsap") and Olympic Garage Door ("Olympic"), two leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service companies based in Bremerton, Washington and Sequim, Washington. Kitsap and Olympic have been offering homeowners dependable and high-quality customer service for over 50 years. Kitsap and Olympic are Guild's 28th and 29th acquisitions since launching in 2024, and its 4th and 5th acquisitions in 2026.

Guild Garage Group has announced the completion of its partnership with Kitsap Garage Door and Olympic Garage Door. Post this Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Guild Garage Group)

"We are excited to welcome both Kitsap and Olympic to the Guild family and begin working with both teams to supercharge the already robust growth they have experienced over the last couple of years. Both businesses are not only impressive in scale and scope, but even more so in the quality of the people leading them. We're incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to partner together and are excited to support what comes next," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"At my core, I believe in people, and I've always aspired to build an organization that meaningfully serves individuals, families, and communities. Lasting success is rooted in a consistent commitment to service and respect for those we serve. Guild shares Kitsap and Olympic's dedication to exceptional customer service and operational excellence, and together, this partnership strengthens our ability to make a positive impact and continue to serve the Washington community for years to come," said John Ramer, Owner of Kitsap and Olympic.

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Bennet Crosby at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Kitsap Garage Door

Founded in 1975, the Kitsap Garage Door Company ("Kitsap"), is a leading family-owned and operated residential and commercial garage door service company based in Bremerton, Washington. The company has serviced the greater Kitsap county for over 50 years, becoming an integral part of the community for any garage door service need, making them the preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair. Kitsap offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Kitsap can be found at https://kitsapgaragedoor.com/ .

About Olympic Garage Door

Founded in 2008, Olympic Garage Door ("Olympic"), is an operator-owned residential and commercial garage door service company based in Sequim, Washington. The company serves homeowners and businesses across the Olympic Peninsula with garage door repair, installation and service from Port Angeles to Port Townsend. With the largest showroom on the peninsula, Olympic is the service provider of choice for the region. More information about Olympic can be found at https://www.olympicgaragedoor.com/.

SOURCE Guild Garage Group