Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with One Clear Choice Garage Doors

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with One Clear Choice Garage Doors ("One Clear Choice"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Atlanta.

"We feel honored to be partnering with One Clear Choice as they look to rapidly scale and bolster their operations. The Company is well positioned to continue to distinguish itself as a leader in the industry and we look forward to working with Chris, Ron, and the rest of the team to continue growing the brand," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

"One Clear Choice's commitment to providing quality service to their community paired with the dedication they've shown to their team is truly motivating. I look forward to seeing what we can all accomplish together in the coming years." said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Guild.

Chris Chapman, Owner and Founder of One Clear Choice, noted, "We are excited to leverage Guild's experience and resources to expand our capabilities and drive One Clear Choice's next phase of growth. Our shared strategic goals and vision for One Clear Choice are aligned and this partnership with Guild will allow us to continue to enhance our service offerings to meet the needs of our customers and communities."

"Guild's back-end financial, human resources and recruiting support will be invaluable to the continued growth of One Clear Choice," said Ron Burns, President of One Clear Choice. "This partnership will allow us to enhance our ability to provide our customers with the best-in-class service they deserve."

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About One Clear Choice Garage Doors

One Clear Choice is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 2007. The business is based in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Loveland, and Atlanta. The company boasts over 2,000 positive Google reviews, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in both Colorado and Georgia. One Clear Choice offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about One Clear Choice can be found at https://www.oneclearchoicegaragedoors.com/.

Media Contact:

Jordan Dubin

347-342-7929

[email protected]

SOURCE Guild Garage Group