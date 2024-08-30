Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Original Triad Door

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Original Triad Door ("Original Triad"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth, Amanda, and the rest of the Original Triad team to the Guild family. North Carolina is a state we have long wanted to be in as we look to grow our presence in the southeast," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

"Kenneth cares deeply about his employees and the community he serves, and his passion for the garage door industry is infectious. We look forward to helping the Original Triad team continue to provide exceptional service to the Greensboro market through our collaborative efforts," said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Guild.

Kenneth Humphrey, Owner and CEO of Original Triad, noted, "Guild's back-end financial, human resources and marketing support will be invaluable as we look to scale our business across the broader North Carolina market. We're certain that this partnership spells out great things for the future of our company and our ability to provide superior customer service with the trustworthy technicians and reliable service Original Triad Door has long been known for."

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Original Triad Door

Original Triad Door is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 2001. The business is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company boasts nearly 1,000 positive Google reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 5.0 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in North Carolina. Original Triad Door offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Original Triad Door can be found at https://originaltriaddoor.com/.

