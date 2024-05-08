Guild of Guardians Announces "Age of the Dread" Launch Event with Prizes Valued at US$1 Million

A Player Can Win Up to US$100,000 in $GOG Prizes; Weekly Rewards and Exclusive NFTs Also Await Participants

SYDNEY, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild of Guardians, the highly anticipated mobile RPG set to revolutionize the gaming industry, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its epic Act 1 event, "Age of the Dread." To celebrate the first phase of the game's global release, Guild of Guardians has partnered with Guardians Guild Limited to secure unprecedented prizes to the value of up to US$1 million in $GOG for players.

Starting with the global launch on May 15th and continuing until June 9th, players can compete for a chance to win rewards by participating in the Endless Leaderboard. With the potential to win up to US$100,000 for first place, this thrilling competition promises intense gameplay and epic rewards for the most skilled and dedicated players, with a unique twist to the competition - the more players who join the event, the bigger the total available prizes become.

"We're thrilled to kick off Age of the Dread and offer players over US$1 million equivalent in total prizes up for grabs," said Chris Clay, Game Director for Guild of Guardians. "This launch event reiterates our commitment to reward our players for their dedication. We can't wait for players to embark on this epic journey and showcase their skills in our leaderboards."

In addition to the US$1 million worth of $GOG prizes, Guild of Guardians will also be awarding weekly rewards to Leaderboard participants. These include rare exclusive Founder NFTs and other exciting prizes, providing players with even more ways to be rewarded for their skills and tenacity.

"We believe in the power of community and collaboration, and what better way to celebrate our launch than by showing our appreciation to players for their support," added Chris Clay. "Together, we can make Age of the Dread an unforgettable experience and pave the way for the future of mobile gaming."

Guild of Guardians, developed by Immutable Games and the highly acclaimed studio, Mineloader is now available for pre-order on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Pre-register now and join the epic adventure on May 15 to have a chance at winning part of the epic prize pool.

For more information on Guild of Guardians and Age of the Dread, please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG that transports players to the enchanting world of Elderym, where they summon guardians, join guilds, and defend against the forces of Dread. Renowned for its high-quality gameplay, stunning graphics, and player-centric rewards system, Guild of Guardians is poised to revolutionize mobile gaming. With an epic saga unfolding and thrilling competitions like Age of the Dread, Guild of Guardians invites players to embark on an unforgettable adventure.

