The Fight for Elderym Begins Today as Guild of Guardians Launches on iOS and Android

The Highly Anticipated Mobile Squad-Based RPG Kicks-off Act 1 of the Game's Global Launch with the "Age of the Dread" and a Staggering US$1 Million in $GOG Prizes

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games today announced that its flagship title, Guild of Guardians (GOG), is now available via Google Play and the Apple App Store. Developed in partnership with acclaimed studio, Mineloader, known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles (The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and Final Fantasy VII Remake), Guild of Guardians brings an ambitious and transformative vision of what a mobile gaming experience can be. With over 1 million pre-registered users, Guild of Guardians boasts one of the highest player counts amongst games in its genre and has already earned a 4.9/5 rating in the Apple App Store following a limited regional access launch in Canada.

Guild of Guardians sees players venture into Elderym, a fantastic world on the brink of destruction at the hands of the Dread. As the world's last hope for salvation, players must assemble a team of Guardians to embark on an epic adventure to conquer the darkness and emerge victorious. As players advance through Dungeons and face Bosses they will have a chance to earn rewards as part of the epic Act 1 global launch event, "Age of the Dread" - the game's first Leaderboard event, featuring intense gameplay and epic challenges like the Arena & Boss Rush competitions. Players will have the opportunity to compete for prizes valued at up to US$1 million in $GOG, along with exclusive rewards, like Founder NFTs and Ascendant Seals.

"We are so excited to finally bring Guild of Guardians to millions of players worldwide - this launch is the culmination of years of development and community building, and we can't wait to show players a mobile game with dynamic gameplay, intuitive mechanics and a sustainable rewards system. With our first Global Leaderboard event, Age of the Dread, players can earn real rewards for their skills and strategy in this first global chapter of Guild of Guardians' launch," said Chief Studio Officer for Immutable Games, Justin Hulog. "GOG is a game driven by players and fully places ownership at their fingertips - a rare and notable achievement for any web3 game, especially one on mobile."

Act 1, "The Dread is Here", is the first of three and marks the beginning of the game's global launch roadmap, showcasing exciting new game features, including the first PvP experiences, new Guilds, Boss Rush and Arena competitions, new Guardian powers and progression, Radiant Seals and Leaderboards. Act 1 will also see the inclusion of a suite of bug fixes, patches and UX improvements alongside the additional modes and content. Act 2 "Guardians Unite" and Act 3 "Divine Beasts Emerge", set for the coming months, will build upon these debut elements with new social gameplay mechanics, Guild Raids, Guild Crafting, the unleashing of creatures and pets, and exciting new modes and web3 features.

Chris Clay, Game Director for Guild of Guardians and VP of Game Design for Immutable Games said, "As Guild of Guardians goes live across the globe today, a new chapter in this epic journey will begin. The team is so incredibly excited to share what we've built and to showcase the power of Immutable Passport and Immutable zkEVM. The past fifteen months of development have been a whirlwind of laying the foundation for a game and universe we've only just begun building upon. With the combined talent of the teams at Immutable and Mineloader we've crafted a world and game engine that is built for live operations and to be expanded on for years to come."

In addition to Chris Clay, who boasts a long history in gaming having formerly led the development of Gods Unchained and Magic: the Gathering Arena, Guild of Guardians is supported by an experienced team heralding from AAA game studios like Riot, Activision, Square Enix and Bandai Namco. Priya Keshyap, formerly of Animoca Brands, was recently tapped as Guild of Guardians Executive Producer to support the global launch and subsequently lead operations, overseeing all efforts related to game development and ecosystem growth.

"As we progress into live operations, our strategy is clear: to continually test and refine these exciting features, ensuring that our game remains engaging and enjoyable for our current player base while attracting a steady influx of new adventurers to keep our players engaged and retained. We are working hard for our players to experience the evolution of our game as we continuously innovate and engage players, making each act a milestone in our immersive adventure," said Priya Keshyap, Executive Producer for Guild of Guardians.

To celebrate the mobile release of the game, Guild of Guardians will host a virtual, global launch event on 15 May at 10:30 AM local Sydney time. The event will begin with the debut of the game's cinematic launch trailer , followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the making of GOG with an AMA featuring Immutable Games and Mineloader.

Download Guild of Guardians now and begin your fight to save Elderym on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

To watch the Guild of Guardians cinematic launch trailer, please visit YouTube .

For more information on Guild of Guardians, please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com .

Join the Guild of Guardians community on Discord, Twitter for more updates.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.



Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Youtube

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players summon guardians, join a guild, and defend Elderym in this revolutionary fantasy game. Renowned for its high-quality gameplay, stunning graphics, intuitive mechanics, and a player-centric rewards system, Guild of Guardians rapidly became one of the most eagerly awaited web3 games since its inception in March 2021, boasting over 1 million pre-registered users.

Download Guild of Guardian now on on Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com/

