Oscar® Winning Phenom Guillermo del Toro's Pan Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Will Return to the Big Screen both in 3D and 4K for the First Time

Also Presented in 2D HDR Version

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has announced that Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, will be the theatrical distribution partner for the re-release of Guillermo del Toro's master creation, Pan's Labyrinth. Guillermo del Toro's Pan Labyrinth 20th Anniversary will be released in theaters nationwide on October 9, 2026. The announcement was made ahead of CinemaCon, at which Cineverse will promote this and other upcoming 2026 titles.

Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth Returns in 3D for 20th Anniversary from Cineverse and Fathom Entertainment on October 9

Guillermo del Toro's Pan Labyrinth 20th Anniversary will be presented theatrically for the first time by Cineverse and Fathom in 4K, and with versions available in both 3D and HDR by Barco - the dedicated HDR viewing solution offering up to 6 times higher peak luminance. Each version for this re-release has been overseen by Guillermo del Toro.

"Fathom's incredible success distributing special engagement releases around major anniversaries makes it the ideal partner as we bring existing and new fans back into the masterpiece from the creative mind of Guillermo del Toro," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias.

Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment commented, "Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth is a modern-day cinematic masterpiece wonderfully suited for audiences to rediscover on the big screen. Even better, thanks to our partners at Cineverse and in celebration of its 20th anniversary, we are presenting Pan's Labyrinth with premium large format (PLF) viewing options – including 3D - for the ultimate, must-see cinematic experience."

"Everyone at our company is incredibly proud of our role in bringing this classic into stereoscopic 3D," said Vincent Defebo, SVP of Development & Operations at SDFX Studios, which created the immersive visual effects for the release. "Collaborating with Guillermo del Toro on Pan's Labyrinth has been a dream come true for our entire team."

About Pan's Labyrinth

Pan's Labyrinth takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal's job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother's failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun's tasks. Written and directed by del Toro, and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu (Y tu mama tambien), Doug Jones (Hellboy II), and Sergi Lopez (Dirty Pretty Things).

The film was nominated in six categories at the 79th Academy Awards® (2007) and took home three Oscar® wins – in the Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Art Direction and Best Achievement in Makeup categories. Across all awards, the film has received 106 wins from 115 nominations. It also earned critical acclaim, including top film of 2006 by the legendary Roger Ebert, and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Tomatometer score.

Tickets for Guillermo Del Toro's Pan Labyrinth 20th Anniversary will be available online on September 9 and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill. Also on Cineverse's upcoming slate is the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., and Regal Cineworld Group. For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

About SDFX Studios

SDFX Studios (formerly Stereo D) is a leader in 3D Immersive Visual Effects, delivering top-tier stereoscopic 3D for major films, streaming, and TV. With studios in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Pune, we set the industry standard for depth, detail, and realism.

Trusted by major studios including Marvel, Paramount, and Universal/DreamWorks Animation, we are the go-to partner for both primary 3D Immersive VFX and VFX services. In collaborating with top VFX vendors, we help to provide scalable solutions to enhance visual storytelling.

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.