Guillermo Diaz Jr, Technology, AI and Diversity Trailblazer Joins the Board of Directors of Unicoin

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin Inc., the assets-backed, public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, announced today that Guillermo Diaz Jr., founder and CEO of Conectado Inc and former Chief Information Officer at Cisco Systems, has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Diaz's extensive tech experience will be crucial in achieving Unicoin's strategic goal of becoming the leading equity-backed security token globally.

Guillermo Diaz, Jr. is a transformative global business leader and a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As the founder and CEO of Conectado Inc., an Immersive Web 3 / AI digital platform, he is dedicated to accelerating access to opportunities for underrepresented individuals. Previously, he held technology leadership roles within esteemed companies in Silicon Valley, such as Silicon Graphics, Ingram Micro, and Alza Corporation. He most recently served as Chairman at the Hispanic Technology Council (HITEC), where he made significant contributions to the advancement of careers in technology.

"Guillermo's impressive tech career and commitment to democratizing opportunities makes him an outstanding addition to our Board," said Silvina Moschini, founder, Chairwoman and President of Unicoin. "His unique perspective will help us achieve our mission of creating a more inclusive and equitable financial system."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Unicoin at this pivotal moment, especially as it gears up for its upcoming launch in exchanges," said Guillermo Diaz Jr. "We're just scratching the surface of the immense potential of crypto, and Unicoin is at the forefront of setting new standards for compliance and transparency in this exciting new era."

Unicoin creates value for its investors by growing a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth companies and real estate properties. Unicoin growth strategy includes innovative fundraising strategies like its Buy Now, Pay Later program and its "We pay 140% for real estate" program, which offer real estate owners the opportunity to use their properties to acquire cryptocurrency.

Over $500 million in Unicoins have been sold since the digital currency's launch in February 2022, and the price of the coins has increased by 4,900%. This growth trend is proof of the trust that individual and corporate investors from more than 140 countries are placing in Unicoin.

Investors can currently purchase Unicoins at Unicoin.com for 50¢/ú each with a minimum required amount of $1,000. U.S. residents must meet the criteria of "accredited investors." Unicoin is expected to be listed on major crypto exchanges by the end of 2023.

About Unicoin
Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters, the most iconic business series of recent times, according to Forbes magazine. Backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies, Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.  Unicoin was designed to address the volatility of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white.

News Releases in Similar Topics

