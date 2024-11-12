Gülen Bengi, Mars Lead CMO, Appointed to ANA Board of Directors

Bengi brings marketing leadership and passion to connecting with consumers around the world

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars announced today the appointment of Gülen Bengi to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Board of Directors. Gülen joins esteemed leaders across sectors who drive industry-leading brands and lead best-in-class teams.

Gülen Bengi is Lead Chief Marketing Officer, Mars & Chief Growth Officer, Mars Snacking. She is an accomplished marketing and P&L leader who has led transformations in several CPG businesses and in multiple geographies.

Bengi brings marketing leadership and passion to connecting with consumers around the world.

"At Mars, our marketing teams are driven by the belief that our brands are the engine for growth and value creation. I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the ANA to bring this thinking to others and work with other leaders in the industry to drive innovation and growth," said Gülen Bengi. "I am especially keen to focus on how we can, as an industry, harness the power of technologies like AI to drive impact and propel our businesses forward."

Gülen has consistently been recognized for her expansive thought leadership, building an inspiring vision for the future; galvanizing engagement, growth momentum, and capability development within large global organizations. She is renowned for building inclusive, high-performance cultures and teams. Her consumer-obsessed philosophy centers on rich data and meaningful, one-to-one relationships that drive omnichannel commerce through purpose, innovation and digitization of brand ecosystems.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

About The ANA

The mission of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

Contact:

Callie Noakes

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated