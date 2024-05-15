Gulfstream G700 Earns EASA Certification

European Certification Paves the Way for Increased Deliveries

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), today announced the all-new Gulfstream G700 has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification, following the aircraft's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification on March 29.

"The Gulfstream team is proud to add EASA to our growing G700 certification accomplishments," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "During the flight test program, we took the G700 across the globe, and the response to the aircraft's cabin size, flexibility and performance has been outstanding. This EASA certification unlocks G700 deliveries for many more of our international customers, and we are excited to see our next-generation fleet grow around the world."

Before FAA certification, Gulfstream announced G700 performance enhancements for range, speed and cabin altitude. The aircraft's range increased to 7,750 nautical miles/14,353 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,650 nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90, gaining 250 nm/463 km at both speeds over original projections. The G700's maximum operating speed increased from Mach 0.925 to Mach 0.935, making it the fastest in the Gulfstream fleet. Its cabin altitude, already the lowest in business aviation, was reduced to 2,840 ft/866 m while flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m, providing even more comfort for passengers.

In addition, the G700's FAA certification confirmed two additional performance improvements, giving customers even more operational flexibility and airport availability: a balanced field length takeoff distance of 5,995 ft/1,829 m and a landing distance of 3,150 ft/960 m (standard ISA day, sea level), both shorter than originally announced.

The G700 features the most spacious cabin in business aviation and includes options for a grand suite with expanded lavatory or the industry's largest ultragalley. It can be configured with up to five living areas and features whisper-quiet noise levels, 20 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows and 100% fresh, never recirculated air.

"We appreciate the support and partnership of the EASA G700 certification team in reaching this achievement," said Burns.

