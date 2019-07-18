Gunbot Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Tool is Compatible With 14 Exchanges and Features 15 Built-in Trading Strategies

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency trading software company TheCryptoBot.com is promoting a powerful automated trading tool called Gunbot. Since its inception 3 years ago, over 10,000 users have joined the Gunbot trading community with very positive reviews, which now boasts over 3,000 Telegram group traders all actively using the innovative trading tool.

What is Gunbot

TheCryptoBot.com

Gunbot is a trading automation software for cryptocurrencies, also known as a crypto trading bot.

Gunbot can currently trade with the following markets: Bitmex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cex.io, Binance, Coinbase Pro (GDAX), Kraken, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Huobi.

To put things in perspective, the Gunbot development team is already on the road of adding another 130 exchange markets, besides other integrations, trading strategies and user-requested features.

Gunbot comes packed with 15 trading buy/sell strategies for both spot-trading and margin trading.

The trading strategies can be mixed and tweaked, giving the trader complete control over the trading rules governing his strategy.

Gunbot can also be used along-side TradingView, executing buy and sell Alerts generated by the trader's charting scripts, indicators or strategies, giving the trader total control over how his TradingView Alerts are generated.

The benefits of trading with Gunbot

Compared to manual trading, Gunbot is restless, running every minute of the day, calculating and trading based on the user settings. The trader can always get back to his Gunbot settings and tweak based on new insight or based on any major market, all changes being done on the spot.

Not only does automation help with keeping guard on a market for trade opportunities, it also gives users the ability to trade a large number of coin-pairs on several exchanges, at the same time. Users that trade manually can never gather and decide on such a vast amount of data in a very short time period, but for Gunbot this is a normal every-minute operation.

Revolutionizing Token-Based Software Licensing

Gunbot has a lot of unique trading features, compared to all other trading bots on the market. While it remains unique in design, the Development Team is integrating a token-based licensing system that will give token owners the ability to instantly become Gunbot License owners just by owning Gunthy Tokens, and at the same time, it adds monetary value for the user's license.

How does Gunbot work?

Gunbot, as a trading bot, works based on the user's configuration.

The trader has total control over what coin-pair to trade, on what exchange, and most importantly, the trader has a lot of options when it comes to selecting a Buy and Sell strategy.

Following a simple install procedure, Gunbot can be set up in minutes and automatic trading can now run 24/7 on behalf of the trader, keeping an eye on all the specified markets, not missing any price movements or opportunities.

Gunbot can be deployed on any personal computer, laptop or on any VPS (virtual private server).

Our Support Team is always happy to assist new traders set-up Gunbot for the first time.

More information about Gunbot can be found by visiting TheCryptoBot.com.

