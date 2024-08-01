Gundry MD Dark Spot Diminisher Can Help Protect and Heal Your Skin This Summer Sun Safety Month

A Polyphenol-Rich Advanced Serum To Address Stubborn Discoloration

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Sun Safety Month, every August, is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays. During this month, we emphasize the significance of proper skin care to prevent sun damage, which can often lead to dark spots and other skin imperfections.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is an advanced serum designed to help tackle stubborn discoloration effectively. This topical serum targets age spots, sun spots, and liver spots with its polyphenol-rich ingredients, creating a barrier against environmental factors and restoring youthful vitality to the skin. With consistent use, this cutting-edge formula gradually reveals a healthier and more vibrant complexion.

Not taking care of your skin can result in the development of dark spots, also known as hyperpigmentation, caused by prolonged sun exposure. These spots can be challenging to deal with, but Dr. Steven Gundry has created a unique solution to help minimize their appearance: the Gundry MD® Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher™ .

This one-of-a-kind topical serum is designed to reduce the appearance of age spots, sun spots, and liver spots. The Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher stands out because it harnesses the power of polyphenols to promote a revitalized and youthful-looking complexion. By effectively tackling stubborn discoloration, this serum helps you achieve clearer, more even-toned skin, making it an essential part of any skincare routine aimed at protecting and nurturing your skin during Summer Sun Safety Month.

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a topical dark spot corrector designed to address the appearance of age spots, sun spots, and liver spots, which can cause a blotchy, uneven skin tone. This serum, rich in polyphenols, uses fast-absorbing ingredients to help promote a revitalized, youthful-looking complexion.*

Formulated with advanced, cutting-edge ingredients sourced from around the globe, including Brightenyl®, Grandpowder Lumière DP, Superox-C, Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract, and Acacia Fruit Extract, the Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher combines some of the finest polyphenol extracts available. These potent ingredients work together to help give your skin a firmer, more toned appearance, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and nourish the skin while diminishing visible signs of aging.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Key Ingredients

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract: Contains potent antioxidants that support soothed, calm skin while reducing visible signs of aging.*

Superox-C: Extracted from the Kakadu plum, which contains the world's highest Vitamin C content—up to 100 times more than an orange. This ingredient works to nourish the skin.*

Acai Fruit Extract: Cold-pressed from Amazon forest Acai berries, this extract is rich in powerful antioxidants, omega-3s, polyphenols, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, E, and C.

Blueberry Fruit Extract: A rich source of polyphenols, phytonutrients, and resveratrol, it helps firm the skin for a more toned appearance.*

Brightenyl®: An award-winning ingredient that supports a more youthful-looking appearance by reducing the appearance of dark spots, redness, and pigmented patches.*

Grandpowder Lumière DP: Helps decrease the appearance of dullness and fine lines, giving the skin a subtle, illuminated glow.*

How to Use Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Dr. Steven Gundry recommends incorporating Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher into your regimen twice daily by applying a dime-sized amount to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or any areas of discoloration.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and MCT Wellness™ . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD