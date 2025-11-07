Gundry MD Launches the Total Body Transformation Course: A Breakthrough Weight Loss Program to Help People Look and Feel Years Younger

Developed by Dr. Steven Gundry, this 90-day at-home system helps unlock lasting vitality, energy, and cellular health

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD, the science-based wellness brand founded by renowned heart surgeon and best-selling author Dr. Steven Gundry, has officially launched the Total Body Transformation Plan — a comprehensive at-home weight loss program designed to help participants naturally boost energy, achieve a healthy weight, and support youthful vitality from within.

Drawing from over five decades of Steven Gundry, M.D.'s experience as a cardiothoracic surgeon and regenerative medical practitioner, the Gundry MD team created the Total Body Transformation Plan to make the science of longevity accessible to everyone.

This 90-day system is the first of its kind from Gundry MD. It distills Dr. Gundry's 25 years of patient-tested research into one practical, easy-to-follow program. Drawing from decades of clinical experience in lifestyle and dietary transformation, the plan is designed to help optimize mitochondrial function, restore gut balance, and rejuvenate cells — the three key pillars of lasting health and longevity. Participants may experience sharper focus, improved digestion, smoother metabolism, and renewed energy — all without restrictive diets or grueling workouts.

Inside the Total Body Transformation Plan

The program is a 13-week guided video series led by Dr. Gundry himself, where participants learn powerful lifestyle and nutrition strategies to help:

Reignite mitochondrial energy for better focus, stamina, and metabolism

Train the gut for balance by feeding beneficial microbes the right foods and slimming fats

Activate postbiotic production to support youthful cellular function and healthy digestion

Each lesson is rooted in Dr. Gundry's signature "Three Pillars of Perfect Health" framework. This holistic approach helps the body work smarter, not harder, to maintain vitality and resilience over time.

The Three Pillars of The Total Body Transformation's Longevity Approach

Recharging Mitochondrial Energy: Optimizing "The Golden Hours" for eating can spark mitochondrial renewal, helping the body burn fat efficiently and maintain sustained energy.

Training the Gut for Optimal Health: Feeding the right gut bacteria with targeted fats and fibers helps reduce cravings, enhance digestion, and support a healthy weight.

Activating the Postbiotic "Holy Trifecta": Through strategic resistant-starch swaps, the body produces more acetate, butyrate, and propionate — three powerful postbiotics that help support youthful metabolism and cellular performance.

Accessible Wellness for Every Generation

The Total Body Transformation Plan marks Gundry MD's next evolution in its mission to make science-based wellness tools widely accessible. By blending medical expertise, nutritional science, and everyday practicality, the program empowers users to take charge of their longevity from the comfort of their homes.

Enrollment in the program includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing participants to begin their transformation completely risk-free.

To learn more or secure your spot in the Gundry MD Total Body Transformation Plan, click here .

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons. Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

