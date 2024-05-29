Gundry MD Energy Renew to Support Your Energy For National Senior Health & Fitness Day

A Dietary Supplement Designed to Help Fight Signs of Aging and Support Jitter-Free, Crash-Free Energy†*

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Senior Health & Fitness Day, which falls on the last Wednesday of May every year, is an annual event dedicated to promoting the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for older adults. As we age, staying fit becomes crucial for overall health, according to Dr Gundry incorporating strength training into your regular exercise, especially the large muscle groups of your body, is essential.

Gundry MD Energy Renew is an ideal dietary supplement for seniors and anyone seeking an energy boost. This passion fruit-flavored supplement combines the "building blocks of energy" with powerful electrolytes to help promote youthful vitality, support metabolism, and aid in weight management. One of its key ingredients, D-Ribose, supports the production of ATP, the natural energy molecule your cells rely on to power your body.†*

Dr. Gundry also recommends walking (especially downhill) and using supplements to boost your energy levels. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends Gundry MD Energy Renew . This dietary supplement, designed for anytime energy-boosting support, features a powerful blend of superfruits and hibiscus, along with D-ribose and Acetyl L-Carnitine. These ingredients work together to help restore vitality to your cells and provide long-lasting energy. This not only makes you feel younger but also helps you work out with the vigor of your younger years.†*

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?

As we age, our internal production of ATP slows down, often leading to feelings of exhaustion, weakness, and premature aging. By supporting healthy ATP levels, Gundry MD Energy Renew helps users feel more alert and ready to tackle their day or workout. Additionally, D-Ribose supports heart health, contributing to a strong and healthy cardiovascular system.†*

Combined with polyphenols, flavonoids, and carotenoids from hibiscus flowers, goji berries, and other superfruits, Gundry MD Energy Renew also provides immune support and facilitates easier weight management. The supplement perfectly balances powerful energy boosters like D-Ribose and Acetyl L-Carnitine with potent phytonutrients, delivering a quick pick-me-up without the jitters or crash later on.†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew Key Ingredients

Superfood Phytonutrients: Extracted from superfruits like mangosteen, goji berries, and pomegranates, these vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, and flavonoids support heart health and help enhance your body's natural defenses.†*

Acetyl L-Carnitine: This amino acid is essential for your body's self-repair processes. It revitalizes the mitochondria, the powerhouses of your cells, and supports natural energy production.†*

D-Ribose: A crucial building block of DNA, D-Ribose is key in creating ATP, the primary energy source for your cells. Supplementing with D-Ribose helps combat aging, helps restore cellular vitality, and provides sustained energy for your entire body.†*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the cost of $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be effortlessly prepared by mixing one scoop of the passionfruit-hibiscus flavored powder with 8 oz. of water. You can incorporate this supplement into your routine at any time of day. Simply mix, sip, and experience the revitalizing benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew.†*

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

