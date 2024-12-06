Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Reviews: Over 1300 Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

A Polyphenol Supercharged Olive Oil For Optimal Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® is proud to announce that one of its best-selling products, Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ , has received over 1,300 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Formulated by renowned heart surgeon and nutrition expert Dr. Steven Gundry, this revolutionary olive oil is made from organic Moroccan olives to deliver the maximum amount of polyphenols, health benefits, and flavor to users.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a “supercharged” olive oil designed to elevate your olive oil experience. Sourced from exceptionally potent Moroccan olive trees, this olive oil is rich in hydroxytyrosol, a natural polyphenol that promotes overall health.

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a supercharged olive oil that contains up to 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than standard olive oils. This exceptionally high polyphenol content makes it truly unique. Sourced from olives grown in Morocco, the olives (and their trees) endure harsh growing conditions that result in this extraordinary polyphenol content. Dr. Steven Gundry champions the power of these polyphenols via olive oil, stating, "The point of food is to get olive oil into your mouth." With Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil, you can easily add one of the most health-boosting oils to your daily routine. Use it as a supplement and take shot daily or drizzle it on salads or in smoothies. Additional benefits of this supercharged olive oil include supporting a healthy weight, improving mental clarity, easing joint discomfort, and promoting softer, more hydrated skin.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Reviews

"This is the best olive oil I've ever had. I am in my 60s and have a few health issues and my overall health has improved. My skin feels more moisturized from the inside out. This is a great product and I will definitely keep buying it! Thank you, Dr. Gundry!"* - Deb (August, 2024)

"I've been taking one to two tablespoons of this premium olive oil per day for a month now. My overall health is better. My digestion is better. My skin is less dry. I am excited to see where this will take over the next few months."* - Mark (July, 2024)

"Great Olive Oil! I take a shot every morning my digestion is better I go regularly every day! My hair and skin are looking well hydrated! Most of all I feel alive again!"* - Judy (July, 2024)

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Key Features

Lectin-free

Sugar-free

Soy-free

Dairy-free

Artificial sweetener-free

Cold pressed

USDA Organic

Up to 30x more hydroxytyrosol than regular olive oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Key Benefits

Supports immune health

Helps heart health and blood flow

Support a healthier, slim physique

Promotes comfortable joints and muscles

Supports soft, hydrated skin

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil FAQ

How do I use Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your daily routine by drinking a "shot" of it each day, as recommended by Dr. Steven Gundry . You can also use it as a finishing touch on foods, use it with balsamic vinegar as a salad dressing, or blend it into a beverage.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your daily routine by drinking a "shot" of it each day, as recommended by Dr. . You can also use it as a finishing touch on foods, use it with balsamic vinegar as a salad dressing, or blend it into a beverage. Where do I purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

A: Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the Gundry MD website and Amazon for $49.95 with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee.

A: Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the and for with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee. What does Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil taste like?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil has a bold, peppery flavor, thanks to its exceptionally high polyphenol content, giving it a robust and distinctive taste.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Energy Renew , Total Restore , and Bio Complete 3 . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. The Gut-Brain Paradox , Dr. Gundry's upcoming book out April 2025, explores the fascinating connections between gut health and mental health. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*Individual results will vary.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD