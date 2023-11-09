Gunnar Már Sigurfinnsson is Appointed as President at GA Telesis Engine Services Oy. Helsinki, Finland

News provided by

GA Telesis, LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 10:42 ET

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services Oy is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Gunnar Már Sigurfinnsson as its new President. Mr. Sigurfinnsson joins the company with a wealth of experience and expertise in the aviation industry, having previously served as the Managing Director of Air Freight and logistics at Icelandair Group.

With a proven track record of leadership, business development, and innovation in the aviation sector, Mr. Sigurfinnsson brings a strategic vision and an innovative approach to his new role. His extensive background and 37 years in airline maintenance, operations, and logistics are expected to drive growth and success for GA Telesis Engine Services Oy as they continue to expand their presence in the global aviation market. Russell Shelton, the President of Engine Strategy, will continue to oversee the US SPAH engine operations, the development of the engine component repair business as well as the expansion of the company's capabilities into the next-generation engine models. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Gunnar Már Sigurfinnsson as the President of our Helsinki engine maintenance operations. His industry knowledge and leadership skills are an excellent fit for our organization as we seek to further strengthen our position in the aviation maintenance and services sector," said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. "Under Mr. Sigurfinnsson's leadership, we anticipate reaching new heights and achieving greater success in the coming years."

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy, a subsidiary of GA Telesis, is a leading provider of integrated aviation solutions, specializing in jet engine and engine component maintenance services. The company's Enginious™ customer-focused approach has earned them a strong reputation in the aviation industry as a provider of high-quality jet engines. With Mr. Sigurfinnsson's appointment, they aim to continue their trajectory of success.

Russell Shelton, President of Engine Strategy, said, "I am looking forward to teaming up with Gunnar and further developing the company's engine maintenance initiatives while introducing a newly formed component repair business as well as the next generation of engines."

Mr. Sigurfinnsson expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am honored to be a part of GA Telesis, and I am excited to lead this exceptional team as we work to advance the company's existing leadership position by growing capabilities in the engine maintenance sector."

For further information, please contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

