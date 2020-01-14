GUNNAR Optiks Expands Fashion-Forward Eyewear Lineup With Launch Of Modern And Stylish "Emery" Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Celebrating a 15 th year commitment to innovation, GUNNAR created "Emery," offering modern elegance to digital device users seeking a superior choice of blue light blocking protection. The fashionable new frame is paired with GUNNAR's patented lens technology, blue light blocking tint and an anti-reflective lens coating for pristine visual clarity.

"As technology continues to advance, eye protection against digital devices is more important than ever. For ocular health, I urge digital device users to wear eyewear that reduces glare, limits dryness, and reflects dangerous high-energy blue light," said Dr. Miki Zilnicki, OD at Twin Forks Optometry. "GUNNAR glasses are specially designed to protect eyes and are a critical element to an overall wellness routine."

"Emery" features a high-quality, durable acetate material and is available in five frame color options with juxtaposing temple colors, for a pop of chic modernity. The "Emery" framestyle is available with GUNNAR's patented Amber and Clear lens options and is designed with three-barrel flexible hinges for durability, flexibility and greater range in motion. Providing a lightweight construction and proper weight balance to guarantee long wearing comfort without pressure points or fatigue.

"In its 15th year, GUNNAR reached an important milestone marking our commitment to innovation and lens technology advancement," said RJ Snyder, director of marketing at GUNNAR Optiks. "We created 'Emery' for our style conscious computer users and gamers looking for the highest quality blue light eye protection on the market."

"Emery" (MSRP $79.99) is now available in five color combinations: Rose/Tortoise, Sage/Crystal, Crystal/Tortoise, Onyx/Jasper and Tortoise/Onyx with the patented Amber Lens (BLPF 65) and Clear Lens (BLPF 35) at GUNNAR.com. For a limited time, customers receive a free limited-edition red case with purchase.

GUNNAR's portfolio of eyewear products includes solutions for gaming, computer, reading glasses, prescription and sunglasses. For more information on GUNNAR's line of performance and protection eyewear, visit GUNNAR.com or follow on social media at @GUNNARoptiks. Select GUNNAR products are available at Best Buy, Game Stop and Amazon.com.

About GUNNAR Optiks

Founded in 2006 GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC designs and engineers Gaming and Computer Eyewear to protect and enhance vision using revolutionary technology solutions. GUNNAR introduced the Technology Eyewear category in 2008 and pioneered the only patented lens technology to reduce digital eye strain and fatigue issues associated with computer use. GUNNAR is a privately-held company headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

