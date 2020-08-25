GUNNAR Optiks Launches The "Holy Grail" Of Gaming Glasses, Lightning Bolt 360

One of the key innovative design features of LB360 is the lightning bolt shaped temple which relieves pressure at the front of the head. It also comes with three different interchangeable temples, standard, post and a strap option for the ultimate comfort while wearing a headset, two interchangeable lens options (Amber for indoor gaming and Sun for outdoor use) and three nose bridge sizes to choose from.

GUNNAR's gaming glasses have been proven to help players perform better by enhancing focus and preventing dry eyes during long gaming sessions, in addition protecting their eyes from the short and long-term negative effects of digital eye strain and extended exposure to the artificial blue light emitted from digital screens.

"GUNNAR has always been the leader in the gaming space, and they take design innovation very seriously – it's not just about blocking blue light. After listening to feedback from the gaming community it was clear that temple pressure and headaches while wearing headsets were two big issues that needed to be addressed, and so the design idea for the LB360 was born," said Georgina Petrie, Director of Marketing, Gaming & Brand. "But we didn't just stop there. We wanted to deliver more than a pair of blue light gaming glasses, we wanted to deliver a solution that could address any use-case scenario by anyone that takes gaming seriously – gaming on the go, indoors and out, headset or no headset – a true elite gaming offering. We are thrilled to be finally launching the LB360 today to gamers across the globe.

Ultimately six pairs of glasses in one, the LB360 comes in three editions: GUNNAR, 6 Siege and ESL. The complete package features a stylized wrap around frame for comfort fit, three interchangeable temple options: classic, post and strap for ultimate headset compatibility and three nose bridges (S, M, L) to ensure the perfect fit. It also comes with two interchangeable lens sets (Amber, BLPF 65 and Sun, BLPF 90 and blocks 100% UV light), along with a pouch, cleaning cloth and mini-locker carrying case to keep all the customizable accessories in one place. The glasses are also available in prescription.

GUNNAR pioneered the standard for gaming and computer glasses that offer the ultimate in performance and protection with its "Blue Light Protection Factor™(BLPF)," a lens protection scale similar to SPF in sun protection. Clinically proven and doctor recommended, GUNNAR's patented lens technology not only enhances focus at close range, but reduces dry eyes, minimizes glare and also blocks blue light.

LB360 can be purchased from GUNNAR.com and Amazon as well as other key online retailers worldwide, starting at $129.99. Single vision prescriptions starting at $350 for both lens sets. For more information on GUNNAR's line of gaming and computer glasses, visit GUNNAR.com, Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About GUNNAR Optiks

Established in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC is the expert in performance enhancing, blue light blocking glasses for all eyes and is #1 in gaming. Leading the way in cutting edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first company to secure a patent (# 9417460) for lenses that reduce digital eye strain and combat fatigue issues. GUNNAR's lenses are clinically proven and Dr recommended. As the category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in gaming glasses and continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, protective lens types and focus options for everyone. These include glasses for gaming, computer and sun use in prescription and reading glasses. In addition, GUNNAR has a new line of glasses specifically designed for kids.

