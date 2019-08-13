GUNNAR Optiks Trailblazes Performance Gaming Eyewear Category With New Line Of Customizable "Torpedo" Blue Light Blocking Glasses

"When you are gaming for hours on end, GUNNAR's 'Torpedo' glasses are specifically designed to increase your visual stamina and will protect your eyes from harmful blue light emitted from your devices," said Dr. Miki Zilnicki, OD at Twin Forks Optometry. "In working with patients, I utilize video game technology as a form of visual therapy, which allows me to see first-hand how technology is affecting our vision and making it necessary to protect eyes from digital eye strain and exposure to blue light, which may lead to retinal damage, cataracts, and macular degeneration."

"Torpedo 360" features interchangeable gaming and sun lenses ideal for quick transitioning from indoor to outdoor device use. Signature features include, a customizable nose bridge with three size options, a lightweight nylon material frame designed to provide ultimate comfort, gaming-specific wrapped design ideal for panoramic viewing, semi-rimless frame to reduce visual distractions and low profile, ultra-slim temples for audio headset compatibility. "Torpedo 360" is equipped with a protective zip-up locker case.

"Torpedo Fit" delivers a customizable nose bridge with three size options for extreme comfort. Similar to its 360 counterpart, Torpedo Fit features a lightweight nylon frame material, a wrapped design ideal for panoramic viewing when gaming, semi-rimless frame to reduce visual distractions and low profile, ultra-slim temples allowing gamers to seamlessly utilize their headphones without any issues.

GUNNAR's patented lens technology is recommended by doctors to protect against short and long-term effects of digital eye strain and exposure to artificial blue light, including headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, eye fatigue and macular degeneration. For more than a decade, GUNNAR has been protecting eyes with its patented lens technology, engineered to reduce digital eye strain and block blue light.

"We are proud to say that GUNNAR was the first to bring blue light blocking glasses to gaming more than ten years ago, and we've continued to develop cutting products ever since then. With Torpedo 360 and Torpedo Fit, gamers now have the option to customize their glasses to meet a new level of comfort and individual fit," said RJ Snyder, Director of Marketing at GUNNAR Optiks.

GUNNAR's positioning in the gaming and esports space enforces the importance of providing blue light blocking protection for all gamers spending the majority of their time in front of digital screens. According to NewZoo, in 2019 there are 2.5 billion gamers across the world; GUNNAR has recognized the importance of providing protection for all eyes in the gaming community which led to partnerships and collaborations with some of gaming's largest and most influential organizations, including Ubisoft and Razer. Recently, GUNNAR and Ubisoft partnered to launch limited-edition glasses for acclaimed video games Tom Clancy The Division 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5.

"Torpedo 360" (MSRP $119.99) and "Torpedo Fit" (MSRP $79.99) are available in the patented Amber Lens (BLPF 65) at GUNNAR.com and Amazon.com.

GUNNAR's portfolio of products includes solutions for Gaming, Computer, Reading Glasses, Prescription and Sunglasses. For more information on GUNNAR's line of performance and protection eyewear, visit GUNNAR.com or follow on social media at @GUNNARoptiks. Selected GUNNAR products are available at Best Buy, Game Stop and Amazon.com.

Founded in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC designs and engineers Gaming and Computer Eyewear to protect and enhance vision using revolutionary technology solutions. GUNNAR introduced the Technology Eyewear category in 2008 and pioneered the only patented lens technology to reduce digital eye strain and fatigue issues associated with computer use. GUNNAR is a privately-held company headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

