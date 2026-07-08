Guthrie's Makes Colorado Debut with First Restaurant Led by Third-Generation Guthrie Family Members

Guthrie's celebrates new store opening by offering free Guthrie's for a year to the first 200 guests*

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guthrie's, the original chicken-finger restaurant, announces today that its newest restaurant will open on July 14 at 1520 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905. Marking the brand's first-ever location in Colorado, the restaurant is also owned and operated by Guthrie family members Joe Kelly Guthrie, Tanner Guthrie and Garrison Guthrie, continuing the family's legacy while introducing Guthrie's signature chicken fingers to the Centennial State for the very first time.

As the Guthrie family looked toward the brand's next chapter of growth, Colorado Springs emerged as the ideal location for its Colorado debut. Home to one of the nation's largest military communities, a rapidly growing population and a strong sense of community, Colorado Springs offered an opportunity to introduce a new generation of guests - including active-duty service members, veterans and their families - to the brand that helped pioneer the chicken-finger category.

"Growing up, Guthrie's has always been part of our family's story, and it's incredibly special to be opening a restaurant with my brother and dad," said Tanner Guthrie. "As we looked at where to open our first restaurant, Colorado Springs stood out for its strong sense of community, its continued growth and the opportunity to serve the many military members and families who call this city home. We're excited to introduce a new generation of guests to the chicken fingers that have been part of our family's legacy for decades."

To celebrate its entry into the Centennial State, Guthrie's will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. The celebration will also feature a new promotion where the first 200 guests will receive free Guthrie's for a year: the first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive free Guthrie's weekly for a year, while the next 100 guests will receive free Guthrie's monthly for a year.

"This opening represents more than our first restaurant in Colorado - it's the beginning of a new chapter for the Guthrie family," said Tom Carr, President & CEO of Guthrie's Franchising. "Seeing Tanner and Garrison carry the family legacy forward while introducing Guthrie's to an entirely new market makes this opening especially meaningful. We believe Colorado Springs is the perfect place to begin our journey in the state, and we can't wait to welcome our very first Colorado guests through the doors."

Guthrie's has built a loyal following by refusing to compromise on its core product. While other chains have expanded their menus, Guthrie's remains focused on doing one thing exceptionally well: hand-breaded chicken fingers served with golden crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas toast, crisp coleslaw and its signature Guthrie's sauce.

The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is expected to create approximately 50 jobs in the Colorado Springs community.

Guthrie's was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 14 states. To learn more about Guthrie's, visit https://guthrieschicken.com/ or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

*The first 100 Guests will receive one (1) free Original Box Combo per week for 12 months. The next 100 guests will receive one (1) free Original Box Combo per month for 12 months.. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 200 guests must remain in line and must be 16 years or older. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of the Original Box Combo, or anything of equal/greater value, to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their reward on the first day of the following month. Your reward will be valid for the current calendar month only and cannot be combined. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Guthrie's:

Founded in 1965, Guthrie's is a family-owned restaurant known for serving high-quality, affordable food. In 1982, Guthrie's revolutionized the fast-food industry by creating the first-ever chicken finger-only restaurant, setting the stage for a legacy of excellence. Guthrie's has spent over 40 years perfecting its signature chicken fingers and iconic Guthrie's Signature Sauce—an unmatched recipe that has been often imitated but has never been duplicated. Today, Guthrie's operates more than 70 locations across 14+ states and is poised for continued growth with aggressive expansion plans set for 2026. Guthrie's is committed to offering the highest-quality chicken fingers, fries, slaw, and toast in the industry—no compromises. For more information, visit www.guthrieschicken.com.

SOURCE Guthrie's Chicken