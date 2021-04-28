Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust Selects Nuance Dragon Medical One As Part of a Large-Scale Digital Transformation

BURLINGTON, Mass. and LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust (the Trust) chose Nuance® Dragon® Medical One speech recognition technology as part of its Apollo program, an ambitious digital transformation strategy to reshape the way in which they deliver patient care. Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, which also includes Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals, Evelina London Children's Hospital, and local community services, is one of the U.K.'s largest NHS Foundation Trusts with approximately 22,000 staff.

The Trust recently established its Apollo program, in partnership with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, to transform how its services are delivered and how patients engage with their own healthcare through the Trust. The program will provide an electronic health record (EHR) system from Epic and supportive technologies to replace paper documentation and consolidate patient records for easy reference by clinicians at the point of care.

"Our initiative aims to use technologies that make it easier for staff and patients to access required information and data. Our collaboration with Nuance will enable clinicians to create accurate, high-quality patient records more efficiently, empowering them with better information and freeing them to do what they do best – improving outcomes for patients," said Robyn Tolley, Apollo Program Director at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust will integrate Dragon Medical One with the Epic EHR, allowing more than 10,000 clinicians to compile clinical documentation and navigate patient records using their voice instead of typing. Speech-to-text is at least three times faster than typing and Dragon Medical One's accuracy combined with productivity tools that populate text or execute actions with voice commands means less time spent on documentation and more time spent on patient care.

"Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust has been proactive in responding to the challenge of changing demands, such as the growth in telemedicine, by putting technology at the heart of its long-term strategy," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare, Nuance. "Facilities that use Epic choose Nuance solutions because of our longstanding partnership and proven technology integration. Our deeply embedded solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR."

Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate over 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians at 10,000 healthcare organizations worldwide drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. It helps to reduce administrative burden by enabling clinicians to produce documentation up to 45 percent faster, also capturing up to 20 percent more relevant data.

To learn more about Nuance Dragon Medical One, click here.

About Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS foundation trust of the English National Health Service, one of the prestigious Shelford Group and one of the U.K.'s largest NHS Foundation Trusts with approximately 22,000 staff. The Trust provides 2.9 million patient contacts in acute and specialist hospital services and community services every year. The Trust includes Guy's Hospital, St Thomas' Hospital, Evelina London Children's Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital, Harefield Hospital, and adult and children's community services in Lambeth and Southwark.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational A.I. and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

