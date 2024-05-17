GV Announces Cooperation with Top 500 Company in China

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company and Red Sun Group, a top 500 company in China, are collaborating to jointly invest in establishing a life sciences industry conglomerate in Toronto. This initiative aims to contribute globally to achieving the mission of "health, happiness, beauty, and longevity" for humanity, making it a top contributor in preventive medicine and natural medicine.

Visionary Group and Red Sun Group, a top 500 company in China, are collaborating to jointly invest in establishing a life sciences industry conglomerate in Toronto. This conglomerate aims to become the world's largest platform for nicotinamide (whitening) and anti-aging NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) industries. Leveraging Red Sun Group's globally leading nicotinamide and NMN raw material base and technological platform, Visionary Group plans to establish a complete industry chain business system from raw materials to functional foods, skincare products, functional animal health products, and future medical terminal products. These products serve global cosmetics, food manufacturing, animal products, pharmaceutical, and medical institutions, as well as end customers.

Harvard University scientist David Sinclair confirms the life-extending effect of NMN

Visionary Group cooperates with Red Sun Group, a Fortune 500 company in China, to establish a cooperation project of a life science industry group in Toronto, which has the core of the health care industry:

1. Biotechnology innovation and bio-patented technology:

Red Sun Group has the world's leading nicotine and NMN raw material production and technology platforms, and can provide high-quality products through innovation, which is important for promoting the life science industry and related functionalities The development of food and health products is crucial.

2. Capabilities and conditions for high cross-border integration of the health industry chain:

By establishing a complete industrial chain from raw materials to final products, we can not only enhance the competitiveness of high-quality products, but also fully control production costs and quality, thereby more effectively meeting global and global needs. Canada's vast market demand.

3. Accurate target market demand positioning and expansion:

The group's products serve many fields such as cosmetics, food manufacturing, animal products, pharmaceuticals and medical institutions. Its diversified market positioning helps expand the target market and customer base to increase market share.

4. Global trends and health needs:

Anti-aging and whitening products are in line with the current demand trends of global consumers, especially for customer groups who pursue healthy quality of life and appearance care. This can ensure the core value and continued sustainability of the products in the market need.

5. Transnational research and development (R&D):

Companies invest in research and development of new products and technologies, which not only helps maintain product innovation and competitiveness, but is also a key factor in stabilizing and expanding market positions.

6. Sino-Canadian international cooperation:

This kind of transnational cooperation is essential for strengthening international business relations and expanding global markets, and can also enhance the international image of corporate brands.

7. Sustainability contributes to human health and positive corporate social responsibility:

Corporate behavior consistent with sustainable development increases the company's awareness of the environment and its investment in social responsibility, which helps enhance the corporate image and attract investors .

Cross-border cooperation projects can bring high-growth opportunities driven by biotechnology innovation to participating group companies, and have the potential to shape the future global trends in related health industries.

NMN Nicotinamide Mononucleotide Market Size and Forecast

The nicotinamide mononucleotide market size is US$5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$12.93 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2031 of 9.1%. and play an important role in the market.

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN)'s potential health benefits and growing use in the anti-aging and longevity fields are driving the phenomenal growth of the market. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NMN) is the precursor of NAD+ and is essential for cellular energy synthesis and DNA repair processes. Research on the importance of NMN in supporting cellular resiliency and health continues, generating strong interest from customers looking for longevity solutions. Furthermore, the market for NMN supplements is growing and is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future due to factors such as the aging world population and people's desire for a better lifestyle.

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) market is expanding owing to many important parameters. First, growing consumer awareness of NMN's possible anti-aging and life-extending effects is driving demand for NMN supplements. Secondly, more and more studies have demonstrated the function of NMN in DNA repair pathways and cellular energy metabolism, encouraging its use in the health and wellness industry. Thirdly, the market is growing as age-related diseases are becoming more common as the elderly population is seeking preventive healthcare measures. Additionally, endorsements from celebrities and medical professionals have further enhanced consumer confidence in NMN supplements, thereby driving market expansion. As the search for healthy aging solutions continues to heat up, there is still plenty of room for growth in the NMN market.

Mechanism of Action of NMN

Increased Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), a precursor to NAD, promotes axonal regeneration post-injury.

NMN exhibits novel physiological functions in mammals, unveiling unexpected links between cancer chemotherapy strategies and axonal disease treatments.

NMN has novel physiological functions in mammals and reveals unexpected connections between new strategies for cancer chemotherapy and the treatment of axonopathies .

Reverse Aging: Harvard Scientist Dr. David Sinclair on NMN and Anti-Aging Supplements

Dynamic of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market

Market Drivers:

Rising consumer awareness of anti-aging benefits: Increasing consumer awareness of the potential anti-aging benefits of NMN is driving demand for NMN supplements.

Extensive research supports NMN's health benefits: Extensive scientific research emphasizes NMN's role in cellular energy metabolism and DNA repair mechanisms, driving its adoption in the health and wellness sector.

Increasing prevalence of age-related diseases: The increasing prevalence of age-related diseases, coupled with global population aging, is driving demand for preventive healthcare measures (including NMN supplements).

Endorsement from healthcare professionals and celebrities: Endorsement and recommendations from healthcare professionals and celebrities are enhancing consumer confidence in NMN supplements, driving market growth.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory barriers and compliance issues: Regulatory barriers and compliance requirements related to the marketing and distribution of NMN supplements pose challenges for market entry and expansion.

High production costs: High production costs associated with manufacturing NMN supplements (including purification and quality control processes) may affect pricing and profit margins.

Limited clinical evidence: Despite promising research results, limited clinical evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of NMN supplements may hinder widespread adoption by consumers and healthcare professionals.

Competition from alternative anti-aging solutions: Competition from alternative anti-aging solutions (such as other NAD+ precursors and dietary supplements) presents challenges for market penetration and differentiation.

Market Trends:

Focus on personalized nutrition: The trend towards personalized nutrition and health solutions is driving the development of customized NMN formulations tailored to individual health needs and preferences.

Expansion of distribution channels: The expansion of distribution channels, including online platforms and specialty health stores, is widening access to NMN supplements, driving market growth.

Product formulation innovation: Market participants are innovating new product formulations, such as NMN capsules, powders, and sublingual tablets, to enhance bioavailability and ease of consumption.

Integration of NMN in beauty and cosmetics: The integration of NMN in beauty and cosmetic products, due to its anti-aging properties, reflects the growing trend towards holistic health and beauty solutions.

The NMN market report compiles complex information targeting specific niche markets, providing an in-depth overview of specific industries or across different sectors. This comprehensive report combines quantitative and qualitative analysis, predicting trends from 2023 to 2031. It utilizes industry terminologies, key players, consumer behavior, and the national economic, political, and social landscape.

The thorough segmentation of the report ensures a comprehensive analysis of the market from various perspectives. This detailed report delves into key areas, extensively examining market segmentation, market prospects, competitive landscapes, and company profiles. These sections provide detailed insights from different angles, considering factors such as end-use industries, product or service categorizations, and other relevant sub-segments aligned with current market conditions. This comprehensive analysis aids in optimizing ongoing marketing strategies.

In the market outlook section, a deep analysis of market evolution is conducted, examining growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This involves a thorough exploration of the Porter's Five Forces framework, macroeconomic assessments, value chain reviews, and comprehensive pricing analysis—all of which actively shape current market dynamics and are expected to continue influencing the market during the forecast period. Internal market factors are elucidated through drivers and constraints, while external influences shaping the market are detailed through opportunities and challenges. Additionally, this section provides valuable insights into popular trends influencing emerging business ventures and investment opportunities.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

[email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc.